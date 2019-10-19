The Addams Family is a thoroughly hilarious watch for families. Even adults can have fun, as the film boasts humor for all ages. Excellent voice acting and consistently funny script impress. It truly has something for everyone.
The story follows the iconic family in their first animated adventure. Being the kookiest family on the block, they face disgust from several homeowners who don’t understand their unconventional ways and team up to bring them down. Amid this is a funny and iconic tale about what it means to be a good neighbor.
The Addams Family cast all boast great performances. Oscar Isaac, as Gomez, presents his patriarchal side and his interactions with Pugsley provide great humor. Likewise, Charlize Theron, as Morticia, cares greatly for Wednesday. Pugsley and Wednesday, played respectively by Finn Wolfhard and Chloe Grace Moretz, are a lot of fun to watch together, as they do not get along.
Wednesday is my favorite character because her overanalytical self is always enjoyable to watch.
In addition, Snoop Dogg’s cameo is well worth the price of admission; it’s truly unexpected, but it works.
Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, known for Shrek 2, aptly direct this film. However, the animation does leave a bit more to be desire. I felt elements lack refinement and detail, especially compared to current animation.
My favorite scene is when Lurch, a creature like Frankenstein, sings. It’s hilarious and works with his roster of piano playing.
The film loses traction once, focusing on the homeowners who lack the characterization of the Addams. Also, Pugsley feels rather undeveloped when compared to Wednesday. I feel that more time could have been devoted to characterizing him.
The message of this film is about accepting others for who they are and learning to resolve differences. Even though The Addams Family is played for outlandish humor, the film realizes the importance of this message and hopes for everyone to accept one another.
I give The Addams Family 4 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 7 to 18 due to its macabre humor.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.