Yesterday is an entertaining and funny movie. This film has two hours of comedy, romance and music. I really enjoyed watching this movie and listening to some of The Beatles’ classic songs.
Yesterday is about a British musician named Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) who writes his own songs. Jack is not a successful musician and is about to give up his career as a singer-songwriter, but his longtime friend Ellie (Lily James) encourages him to continue with his dreams.
One night, while Jack is riding his bike, the entire world suffers a 12-second blackout. Jack gets hit by a bus and is taken to the hospital. For some reason, after the global blackout, The Beatles are erased from history; they don’t exist. No one knows who The Beatles are except Jack.
The combination of comedy, romance and music is really good. Not only does Patel sing all The Beatles songs himself, he has an extraordinary voice and plays several instruments as well.
My favorite part of this movie is seeing Ed Sheeran as himself. Ed visits Jack and invites him to sing with him. Ed’s manager, Deborah (Kate McKinnon) is extremely funny. She becomes Jack’s manager and helps him make a great album singing The Beatles’ songs. Jack becomes famous.
My favorite scene is when Jack sings “Help!” on top of a roof, in front of huge crowd. I also love the cast, because they are all very funny. For example, Jack’s best friend, Rocky, is played by Joel Fry, who is hysterical, and James Corden plays as himself and he is always funny to watch.
The moral of this movie is not to lie. In the movie, Jack lies by telling the world he wrote all The Beatles’ songs and becomes famous. Also, he is in love with Ellie and doesn’t have the courage to tell her. Lying can get you into more trouble than you are already in.
I give this film 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 9 to 18. This movie is in theaters. Go look for it.