I like this movie because it is a thrilling film. It’s a mix of drama, comedy and horror. The whole film is filled with jump scares and excitement that kept me on the edge of my seat.
Underwater is about a drilling crew that lives in a facility all the way down in the Mariana Trench, which is located in the western Pacific Ocean. The Mariana Trench is one of the deepest parts of the ocean, basically like the Grand Canyon but in the ocean.
Suddenly the facility suffers a type of earthquake. Six survivors go through a difficult journey in order to get to the life pods and survive the catastrophe. But it happens that it was not an earthquake that destroyed the facility; instead it was a kind of sea creature that is too big and powerful for them to defeat.
My favorite part of Underwater is when the crew discovers a new life form. It takes the crew and the audience by surprise. The costumes are very creative. They look like a heavy type of astronaut suit. The graphics are incredible. The underwater scenes look very realistic. However, a few scenes are too dark to figure out what is going on.
There is foul language, blood and gore — perfect for horror fans.
The acting is excellent, especially Kristen Stewart (Nora) who keeps the audience in suspense. Vincent Cassel (the captain) and T. J. Miller (crew member) are spectacular, too.
The moral of this story is to know our limits and respect other living beings’ habitats. Humans are very curious to know and learn more to the point that we cross the line and trespass other living beings’ homes. It’s good to have more knowledge, but it is also good to know our limits.
I give this movie 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 12 to 18, plus older adults. People with heart issues or epilepsy should not watch this movie.
