I really enjoyed this movie because it is hilarious and sweet at the same time. It is extremely entertaining to watch and keeps your attention the whole time. This is an award-winning kind of film.
The Peanut Butter Falcon is about a 20-year-old young man named Zak with Down syndrome who has no family and no one to take care of him. As a result, the state is in charge and places him in a nursing home. Zak knows he does not belong there, so he tries to escape several times until he eventually succeeds. When Zak escapes, he has one goal in mind: to be a professional wrestler.
On his way, he meets Tyler, a guy with a troubling past who is running away from his former workers for something that he did wrong at his job. One of Zak’s friends at the nursing home, Eleanor, is sent from the nursing home to find and bring Zak back.
The cast for this film is incredible. There is Shia LaBeouf (Tyler); Dakota Johnson (Eleonor); Bruce Dern (Carl); Thomas Haden (Chris) as the Salt Water Redneck, who is Zak’s favorite wrestler in the movie; John Bernthal (Tyler’s brother), who played Shane on The Walking Dead; rapper Yelawolf (Ratboy); and two famous wrestlers, Mick Foley (Jacob the Ref), and Jake Roberts (Sam). Last, but not least, is Zakary Gottsagen, who plays himself and turns in an amazing performance. A fun fact is that Zak’s favorite wrestler, in real life, is Foley, who he works with in this movie.
The music is great and is perfect for the storytelling of this film. The song “Running For So Long (House A Home)” by Parker Ainsworh was specially written for this movie.
My favorite scene is when Taylor and Zak are sitting by the edge of their water raft. Zak tells Taylor that he will give him all his birthday wishes because Zak knows all the things Taylor is going through for Zak to have his “American dream” of meeting his favorite wrestler.
The moral of this movie is to not underestimate people with disabilities or mental challenges because they are more than capable of pursuing any challenge, just like anybody else. They don’t see themselves as disabled. They see themselves as normal people who have dreams and goals to accomplish.
I give this film 5 out of 5 stars. I wish I could give it 10 or more, but 5 stars is the limit. I recommend it for ages 10 to 18. Even though there is a lot of cussing, the drama of this film overcomes the bad words. The Peanut Butter Falcon is now in theaters. I can’t wait to see how many awards this film gets. Bring a box of tissues because you will need them.