The Call of the Wild is an amazing film based on a book with the same name by Jack London. It follows the story of a massive, clumsy dog named Buck who gets taken away from his master, is forced into slavery and struggles trying to discover his true destiny.
When the movie begins, Buck is taken away from his home and must adapt to his new environment in the wilderness. I really like the way the movie shows him changing to fit in. They use a giant, black, shadow of a wolf with glowing, yellow eyes. Every time Buck needs to make an important decision, the wolf is there leading him to the best path.
The animation and CGI in this movie are great; all the dogs look incredibly realistic. There is a fight between Buck and another dog that is very intense, and the dogs act just like normal dogs act when fighting each other.
The cinematography, with the visual effects, is really outstanding. Each different landscape has thousands of small details that showcase the amazing power of Mother Nature, which is exactly what the movie wants to show to us.
My favorite character is Buck; he is playful, kind, funny and an all-around relatable character. Buck is the main character in the movie, even though he doesn’t talk.
My favorite scene is when John Thornton, Buck’s final owner, is trying to drink his bottle of whiskey and Buck keeps knocking his glass out of his hand. Eventually, Buck steals the bottle and buries it in the yard. This scene was hilarious and it made me think that Buck was saying, “No drinking.”
There are two different messages this movie offers. One is, “You don’t need to hurt people to be a leader; be kind, and you will get your best team.” The second is, “Mother Nature is powerful, don’t try to take too much from her; only take what you need so the world can stay as beautiful as it is today.”
I rate this movie 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 8 to 18 because some jokes most younger kids won’t understand. This film is now playing in theaters. Look for it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.