Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is amazing and a great way to end the saga.
There have been nine Star Wars movies, which have had iconic characters we’ve gotten to know and love over 40 years. This film is full of action and explosions — on the ground, in space and even in the ocean. There are a bunch of crazy, choreographed light saber fights. I have never seen “the Force” used so amazingly well as it is in this movie.
There are a bunch of funny moments that break the tension, action and lots of sad parts that made me cry, so I suggest taking tissues with you when you go watch it.
A lot of characters from past Star Wars movies return, and every time we saw an old character come on screen, everybody in the audience went crazy, and that was really funny. The special effects are spectacular. Don’t wait for it to come out on DVD or Disney Plus because it is fantastic on the big screen, and I highly recommend seeing it in theaters, even in IMAX.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sees our heroes Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) as they band together to rise up and build the Resistance against the New Order, now led by Supreme Commander Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). When an unexpected presence from the past returns and threatens the balance of the plans of the Empire, it’s up to Rey and Kylo to decide whether to continue fighting each other, or to fight side by side to defeat this new threat to the entire galaxy.
J.J. Abrams directs this film, and he has commented that he did his best to please the die-hard fans, wrap up the many loose storylines and create a closing to the saga that will hopefully leave everyone happy. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is two hours and 22 min, so I advise hitting the bathroom before the movie starts because you will not want to miss a single moment of this epic conclusion.
Be ready for lots of surprises and shocking moments because this movie is full of them. And a note to parents: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has some dark, intense and scary moments, so consider that before bringing small children to the movie. As a young Star Wars fan, I have to say, this is a terrific finale and quite possibly the best of the recent franchise’s sequel trilogy that my generation has been a part of.
I give this amazing movie 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 5 to 18. And adults will definitely love it too. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker came out in theaters Dec. 20. Be sure to look for it.
