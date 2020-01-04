Spies in Disguise is a fun-filled action movie that’s not just for the birds. It stars two of the most popular and talented actors, Will Smith and Tom Holland, who entertain us from beginning to end.
The animated movie begins with a little bit of background about Walter Beckett, Holland’s character, and Agent Lance Sterling, Smith’s character. Walter grows up alone and often isolated, despite being a genius and inventor for the CIA. He struggles to make friends and is often referred to as “weird.” Agent Sterling thinks he has it all, as the best and most respected CIA agent, but he does not work well with others and does not know how to be part of a team. He doesn’t even bother remembering his co-workers’ names.
The two unlikely friends pair up out of necessity and eventually realize how much they need each other.
During the movie, Agent Sterling becomes a pigeon, which is, of course, hilarious. Smith’s voice-over of Agent Sterling is perfect. He brings the usual suave, debonair qualities we see from Smith in many of his movies. During his time as a pigeon, his outrageous comedic chops brings the theater to laughter. Smith is truly an entertainer.
Even though Smith’s performance is funny as always, Holland steals the show as the voice of Walter. He brings warmth to the film, much like he does with his rendition of Spider-Man. Walter is the heart of the movie. He teachers Sterling valuable lessons about how to care about others, work as a team and make the world a better place. Holland’s endearing and lovable voice-over brings the movie together. Instead of it just being a funny action film, the movie becomes a funny, sweet action film.
The message of the film is that you can defeat all by working together as a team. Agent Sterling becomes a better agent and person when he allows Walter to help him, and he learns how to effectively defeat the enemy without violence.
I rate this film 4 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 4 to 18. Adults will love it as well.
