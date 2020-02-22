The Sonic the Hedgehog team nails it creating a movie based on the SEGA video game of the same name. There are amazing special effects from the beginning to the end.
I love how the movie includes parts from the SEGA game, such as Sonic running in vertical loops and his spin attacks. I felt as if I was watching a live version of the actual game.
Sonic the Hedgehog is about a blue, fast and funny hedgehog named Sonic (Ben Schwartz) who has to escape his home in another world and ends up on Earth. He accidentally causes a power outage and has to hide out in Green Hill, Mont. The government tries to hunt him down and hires Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to capture him.
Sonic meets a cop named Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) — or Donut Lord, as Sonic calls him — and Tom agrees to help Sonic find his rings and defeat Robotnik, who wants to use Sonic’s power to take over the world.
It is very clever that the movie takes place in Green Hill because the first level of the actual SEGA game is called Green Hill Zone.
My favorite character is Sonic because he is funny. I love how he is made to have lives, just like he does in the SEGA game. One of my favorite scenes is when Robotnik has a virtual reality screen behind him and it shows a dinosaur running after him. Carrey uses his flexibility to lower his head to make it look like the dinosaur bit it off.
The movie is filled with special effects, such as explosions and lightning when Sonic runs. Sonic’s CGI perfectly matches his character in the video game. This is something the producer went back to correct before releasing the film.
The music ties into what happens for each part of the movie; however, I was a little disappointed that the song "Super Sonic" used in the trailer is not in the movie.
The main message of Sonic the Hedgehog is that you should consider home wherever people who care the most about you are.
There isn’t much to be forewarned about besides some minor foul language used by Robotnik.
I rate Sonic the Hedgehog 5 out of 5 rings and recommend it for kids ages 6 to 18. Adults, especially gamers, will also love this movie. Since it’s based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video game by SEGA, it may remind them of their own childhood.
It’s a great action-packed, family movie. Catch Sonic the Hedgehog in theaters — and be sure to stay for the credits.
