Playing With Fire is one of the greatest family movies I have ever seen. It is a family-friendly, feel-good movie with an important message — family is the most important thing to help you keep going. There is a lot of comedy in this movie that makes the audience laugh out loud.
The storyline is both adventurous and exciting. There is lots of action, but it is not violent. The characters are funny, and the acting is phenomenal. If I had to recommend any film to watch with friends and family, it would be this one. Some parts are sad, but there are also plenty of action and comedy to keep the audience engaged.
Playing With Fire is about four smokejumpers, which is an elite team of firefighters. Jack and his friends are specially trained to jump into dangerous wildfires, so they can rescue people and fight fires. Their lives are perfect — until they find three kids trapped in a fire, and this special group of men is forced to hang onto them until they can find their parents. Until then, they have to fight fires and take care of the kids. What could go wrong?
The cast in this film is amazing. The casting director, Rich Delia, not only picked some big names to be in this film but also found some talented newcomers. The whole cast portrays their characters well and they are hilarious, too.
Superintendent Jack Carson, head of the smokejumpers, is played by John Cena, a well-known actor and WWE wrestler. Keegan-Michel Key, a famous comedian, plays Lieutenant Mark, a friend of the superintendent and another smokejumper. Jack’s softhearted friend, Rodrigo, is played by John Leguizamo. Brianna Hildebrand plays Brynn, the oldest of the three kids.
This film also has a dog named Masher, Jack’s fierce firehouse dog. Masher is well trained and his interaction with the kids is funny.
I give Playing With Fire 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 7 to 18, as well as adults.
‘Last Christmas’
By Benjamin Price
KIDS FIRST! film critic, age 14
Last Christmas is a Christmas tale with an out-of-place musical hook that works better than it should. For a film that hinges much of its story on a single Christmas song, I found myself unexpectedly moved . It has a touching story about doing good for others, which we’re all capable of, and not letting hardship keep you from reaching your full potential.
Kate (Emilia Clarke) finds her life at a standstill, mostly homeless and frequently drunk with a loss of ambition or drive. She is about to get fired from her job as an elf at a Christmas-themed store when she meets the jovial, yet mysterious Tom (Henry Golding), who helps usher her into a new era of her life. Kate begins to help those she has done wrong to and view the world in a more positive light as the Christmas holiday draws near.
Clarke gives a surprisingly layered performance as Kate. Her character is written fairly blandly, but Clarke gives it depth even though the screenplay doesn’t. Golding plays Tom with exuberance and energy. His thoughtful approach to life makes him a nice foil to Kate’s blatant cynicism. Emma Thompson puts on a Slavic accent in a scene-stealing comedic performance as Kate’s painfully honest and worrisome mother. There are some moments in this film that are painfully reminiscent of other films in the rom-com lexicon, but there’s a consistent charm here throughout, more earnest than contrived. This charm is amplified by the likability of its two leads.
The film’s soundtrack is from the music catalog of singer George Michael. It serves as smooth transition between scenes, but at times feels tacked-on and gimmicky and doesn’t fit in with the rest of the film. Last Christmas has a third act that turns the movie on its head and while the shift isn’t shockingly surprising, it’s well-executed and recontextualizes much of what has come before.
I give Last Christmas 3 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 11 to 18 due to sexual references and language. There’s nothing too scandalous, but it’s still worth noting.
If you’re a fan of this genre, you’ll probably love this film and its holiday charm is hard to resist. In the end, we go to the movies to be entertained and in that respect, Last Christmas certainly gets the job done.
