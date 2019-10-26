Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is totally intriguing because of how unpredictable the storyline is. The writers applied their creativity, and the CGI brings it all to life. The visuals along with the emotional impact made watching this film an exciting experience.
This film is the sequel to Maleficent (2014). It is best to watch Maleficent first and then watch Maleficent: Mistress of Evil to have a better understanding.
This series is based on the story of Sleeping Beauty, and the writers add their own twists, so you might be unfamiliar with the plot even if you know the plot of Sleeping Beauty. The story starts off with Prince Philip’s proposal to Aurora. Their marriage will unite two kingdoms, the Moors and Ulstead. The problem is that the queens of the kingdoms are not on good terms, so the marriage does not happen smoothly.
Angelina Jolie plays the powerful and bold Maleficent. Jolie is perfectly cast for this role with her strong cheekbones and the way she commands all the attention. Through subtle changes in her eyes and facial expressions, she shows a lot of emotion. Elle Fanning plays sweet and innocent Aurora. Fanning is a wonderful actor as well, who can be soft and tough at the same time.
The CGI of the fairies and creatures is very realistic. They are colorful and the habitat they live in is pleasing to look at. I especially love the CGI for Maleficent’s wings. They move as one with Jolie and also help convey her emotions. Maleficent goes through many costume changes, and they are all stunning, even though they have a limited number of colors to work with. The costumes highlight her power and confidence. The costumes for Aurora are very flowery and emphasize her innocence. The costumes for Aurora also are symbolic later on in the film.
I can’t choose a favorite part of the film. There were so many parts where I cried and laughed. I don’t want to spoil anything, so all I can say is that I love the scenes where Maleficent gets to use her strong wings.
There are multiple prominent messages and even more underlying messages that can be found in this film.
One of the main messages is about looking past appearances to communicate with others. Many of the humans judge the creatures based on what they look like. They stereotype and assume the actions of these creatures, which creates unnecessary apprehension. This can also be applied to our world today, so it is wonderful that the film brings awareness to this problem.
I love the crazy ride that Maleficent: Mistress of Evil brought me on, and you will love it too. I give this film 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 5 to 18. Even Disney adult fans will enjoy it.
