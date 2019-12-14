Jumanji: The Next Level is one of the most entertaining films I’ve seen in a while and is an excellent sequel. The movie is funny when it needs to be and serious when called for.
I do have a concern for this series, though, because the entire premise is the same as the original, and it could wear out in the near future. Also, some of the tonal switches are really sudden, which throws you off about how to feel during those scenes.
Jumanji: The Next Level takes place two years after the events of the first Jumanji movie. The four friends — Martha, Spencer, Fridge and Bethany — have all gone their separate ways. Over winter break, they plan to get back together at a cafe called Nora’s.
When Spencer gets home, he finds out his grandfather is staying with them as he recovers from hip surgery. The night before the meet-up, Spencer is feeling lost and goes to find the Jumanji game console, which we thought had been destroyed. The following morning, Martha, Fridge and Bethany show up at Nora’s and wait for Spencer. They call his phone and he doesn’t answer, which makes them suspicious. So they go to his house, where he cannot be found anywhere. Suddenly they hear ominous drumming, so they check the basement, where a fixed Jumanji console sits.
My favorite part of this movie is the expansion of the already interesting video game world. They keep the video game aspect of the non-playing characters that serve the same purpose as the first film, but give them slight alterations like a classic video game. They also expand on the weaknesses and skills of each of the characters based on what’s coming, as a video game should.
This movie has some amazing star power. My personal favorites are Danny DeVito and Karen Gillan. DeVito is a veteran actor who has starred in films such as The Rainmaker and L.A. Confidential. On the other side of the age spectrum is Gillan, an amazing young actress known for playing Nebula in the Marvel Comics Universe and Amy Pond, the companion to the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who.
The message of this movie is the same as the original Jumanji — be yourself because, ultimately, that’s what matters most.
This movie will appeal most to fans of the first installment of the series. I recommend this film for ages 12 to 18, but adults will enjoy it as well. I give Jumanji: The Next Level 3.5 out of 5 stars.
