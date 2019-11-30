Jojo Rabbit is very funny, even though it covers a very serious topic. There are plenty of interesting characters, and the acting is terrific. The vividness of Jojo’s imagination is incredible, and his friendships throughout the movie are so very important to the success of this story.
Jojo Rabbit tells the story of a 10-year-old Nazi-loving boy, Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) and his youthful journey through World War II, alongside his imaginary friend, who leads him with his political sway. While at a Hitler Youth Camp, Jojo throws a grenade and accidentally blows up his face and legs. Jojo’s dreams of becoming a Nazi soldier quickly fade.
One day while at home, he hears something unusual in the attic. That something turns out to be a Jewish girl hidden in his attic. So, Jojo and his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, make a plan to get to know as much about Jewish people as they can.
Jojo Rabbit is directed by Taika Waititi, who also plays Adolf Hitler in this movie. Nazis are not funny at all, but the perspective of this movie is from a child’s eyes, and I found the story to be intriguing and funny.
There are some incredible actors in this movie, including Scarlett Johansson, Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson and Roman Griffin Davis. My favorite character is Yorki, played by Archie Yates. He is so hysterical.
The message of the movie is to treat others kindly and not to judge them by their faith. This movie has some profanity, some gory scenes of war and blood, and dead bodies. As you might expect in a movie taking place during a war, there are risky things that kids might try to imitate.
I give this movie 4 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 12 to 18. Adults will also like this movie, if they don’t think too much about the true history behind it. This movie opened in theaters Nov. 8.
