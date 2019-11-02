Harriet is a sincere tribute to the real-life freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. Excellent performances and a developed story add layers of entertainment. Anyone interested in documentaries or the subject material must watch this.
The story tells the heroic tale of Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s most influential figures. The film recounts how her courage and intelligence freed hundreds of slaves and changed history as we know it.
Cynthia Erivo, as Tubman, brings out an award-worthy performance. This actress, of Broadway fame, launches her star potential to greater heights as she perfectly captures Tubman’s appearance on top of her distinguishing characteristics. The film is truly a vehicle for Erivo’s many talents.
Other cast members include Leslie Odom Jr. as William Still and Janelle Monae as Marie. While Odom Jr.’s role is relatively one-note as someone Tubman sends runaways to, Monae adds heart to Marie as she settles Tubman for city life.
As the film progresses, a heartbreaking scene sticks its landing due to the dynamic between the two.
Kasi Lemmons aptly directs, as the story has a chronological timeline
However, the cinematography does leave a little bit to be desired, as it lacks nuance and something of interest during extended dialogue-heavy scenes. Due to this, I felt the two-hour run time and was left desiring the thrilling rescues that follow.
My favorite scene is Tubman’s first escape because a thrilling scene follows where Tubman jumps downstream into the river rather than get captured. It is truly a testament to Tubman’s courage and agility.
The message of this film is that Tubman always stands for justice and treats even her opponents fairly.
I give this film 4 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 12 to 18 due to violence, thematic content and language, including racial slurs. The movie released in theaters Friday.
