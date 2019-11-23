I love Frozen II so much because the animation is fantastic, and it is so great to see all the characters come back together for a whole new adventure.
In the first movie, Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) rediscovered being sisters. In this movie, which takes place three years after the original, their closeness as sisters is stronger than ever.
The movie starts off in the past with Anna and Elsa’s parents telling them about the enchanted forest. Their mom sings them a lullaby about a secret place full of magical powers. Then, we fast-forward to the present time, and Elsa hears a mysterious voice that calls her into the North Woods.
The adventure begins.
Along the way, they meet the Northuldra, a tribe of people who live in the enchanted forest and are connected with the elements.
On this journey, Anna and Elsa find out about their parents’ past, and Elsa finds out who and what she really is.
Frozen II has seven new original songs and all new characters who help Elsa on her journey to discover who she is and the origin of her powers.
“Lost in the Woods,” sung by Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) is so funny because it has all these inside jokes from old music videos. There are also two great songs by Elsa — “Into the Unknown” and “Show Yourself.” Plus, Olaf (Josh Gad) also has a fun song called “When I am Older,’’ and Anna sings a song, too.
Throughout this movie, Olaf become smarter and much funnier. It’s a really great experience to see that happen to our favorite little lovable snowman. This movie has a lot of comedy, adventure and touching moments.
The message of this film is to follow your heart and listen to your gut because if you do, there could be a huge adventure waiting for you. Another important message in the movie is that family is important and will always be there for you — so don’t ever turn them away when they offer to help.
I give Frozen II 5 out of 5 snowflakes and recommend it for ages 5 to 18. Adults will love it too. Look for it in theaters — it opened Friday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.