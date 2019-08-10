Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is a fun Fast & Furious spinoff with the series’ effortless blend of high-octane action and charismatic leads. Fans of the beloved series and action movies in general must check this out. It has something for everyone.
The film follows two series favorites, lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and the lawless Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) as the “frenemies” team up to stop the cybernetically modified super soldier Brixton Lore (Idris Elba). Amid all this carnage are even some family reunions involving Shaw’s sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) and Hobbs’ Samoan relatives.
Johnson and Statham, as Hobbs and Shaw, are the main highlights, with the two as polar opposites of one another. Still, the actors work well together, and their bickering and bantering is buoyed by Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce’s script. The pair also impress in action scenes with Johnson’s hard-hitting knockdowns and Statham’s suave martial arts.
Kirby, as Hattie Shaw, gives the duo a run for their money. She proves capable in the many action scenes and has many quips with Hobbs. Their flirtatious banter and Deckard’s awkward reactions are some of the film’s funniest moments. Unfortunately, her contributions to the plot are loosely strung, but her character is delightful to watch.
The same goes for Elba, as Lore, who owns up to his character’s craziness. Elba’s acting ability makes even the most clichéd characters engaging.
There are multiple surprising big-list cameos, which I won’t spoil. All add to the movie’s layers of self-awareness and comedy and make the movie much more engaging to watch.
David Leitch, as the director, brings new life to the franchise, providing more variety in action, from fisticuffs to shootouts to over-the-top car chases. The veteran director of John Wick and Atomic Blonde, he knows how to make each sequence engaging and unique.
The finale in Samoa is one such example. My favorite scene is the “pick a door” fight scene in Lore’s compound. Impressive choreography and well-timed comic relief from Johnson and Statham elevate this moment. Unfortunately, at two hours, the movie is a bit too long and some sequences toward the end feel like fillers and really drag. On top of that, the marketing for the film spoils some of the best action beats and comedic moments. It’s a shame that a poor marketing campaign ends up hurting some of the movie’s surprises.
Thankfully, they hide some things, like those surprise cameos.
The message of this film is in the franchise’s core values about family. Hobbs’ choice to reconnect with his family, despite past disagreements, proves this.
I give this film 4 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 10 to 18, due to intense action sequences, suggestive references and language.