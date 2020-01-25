The long anticipation of Dolittle is well worth the wait. A big two thumbs-up for director Stephen Gaghan for knocking this action-packed, comical, fun-loving film out of the ballpark.
The film, although perhaps a little lengthier for younger kids, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats while they take in all the adventure, suspense, laughs and emotion that it offers. I left the theater with an appreciation of the quote, “It’s truly by helping others that you can help yourself.”
The film follows the life of quirky veterinarian Dr. John Dolittle of Victorian England, who has a sure connection with animals. Dr. Dolittle becomes reclusive, hiding behind the walls of Dolittle Mansion following the death of his beloved wife, Lily. His only companions since her death are his furred and feathered friends that the animation department has excelled in giving anthropomorphic qualities to.
Dr. Dolittle is quite content with his lifestyle, void of humans, until he has to make a decision when the very ill queen of England calls on him to help save her from sickness. Dr. Dolittle appears to be the only person able to bring the queen the secret antidote to reverse the symptoms of her sudden illness. The doctor, along with his humorous animal crew and new young, self-appointed assistant, set sail in search of the cure that will save the queen from dying. They encounter several obstacles while on their journey, which adds to the suspense, adventure and comedy of the film.
The star of film, Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Dolittle, plays his role well. He also is one of the film’s executive producers. Hats off to the lengthy list of animators who bring Dolittle’s friends to life and make us laugh at each of their personalities.
The animatronics are by far my favorite part of this movie. It was also super fun to try to identify the many voices behind Dr. Dolittle’s menagerie. I especially love the voice of Craig Robinson, who plays Kevin the squirrel with an attitude. The locations also deserve mentioning. Landscapes were lush, bright and captivating, which adds to this film.
The message in Dolittle is about relationships. You have to have a sense of imagination to appreciate the connection between Dr. Dolittle and his animal friends, but the message is clear that no matter how diversified living things are, we can find a way to connect, communicate and appreciate one another.
The film writers gathered together a variety of different characters who show that no matter their limitations, they can interact with each other and build heartwarming friendships. This movie allows us to open up our minds about differences and promotes positive interactions.
I give Dolittle 5 out of 5 stars, and if I could rate it higher, I would. I recommend it to ages 5 to 18. Dolittle is the perfect family film, and adults will love it as much as kids. This is a film that you do not want to miss.
