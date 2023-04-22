My mother and I enjoyed a much-needed visit last week after she called for a pickup from the auto repair shop. I happened to be free right then and not too far away.
Afterward, I mentioned I needed to stop off at the grocery store for a few staples. She did, too, and everything felt synchronistic.
The flow continued inside Market Street at DeVargas Center during our interactions with the staff. From needing guidance in the pharmacy to asking guest services to unlock the battery racks, everyone was chatty and helpful.
My mother remarked at how unusual it was for her to have that type of engagement in a grocery store. My observation was that I was the more extroverted of the two, and sometimes my interactions and small chat set a tone and draw out people’s personalities and therefore good customer service.
I strive to treat everyone as an individual, and I think people respond to that.
Over the week, I had similar experiences with my health care provider (while in some compromised positions), at the dry cleaners and the jewelry store.
I’ve actually been an absolute curmudgeon lately with a degenerative disc, and it was such a joy to be driving on my own again, simply running errands.
Had my mother not brought up what a pleasant experience we had shopping, I might not have given it much thought. Perhaps I was just grateful to be out and excited to see people.
But then I had the opposite interaction while on a phone call with the passport agency over a particularly urgent matter. I was in distress, and the first agent could not do much to assist me. I asked for a supervisor, who was the living incarnation of a robot. She was monotone, rote and lacked empathy. There was no, “I’m sorry I’m not able to help you” or, “I know this is a difficult situation.”
I remarked on her talent for staying calm. In reality, she wasn’t calm. She was void of humanity. Good manners and friendly banter got me nowhere.
Unfortunately, the U.S. State Department has a monopoly on passports. It’s not like I can write a review and take my business elsewhere.
There is no bigger turnoff than being confronted with the attitude that customer service representatives are doing me a favor by doing their jobs or not doing them at all.
Etiquette delivers an economic marketing and retention tool. When I walk into a business and receive excellent customer service, I leave satisfied and spread the word.
While I won’t be praising the passport supervisor’s people skills, I can still rave about my earlier interactions. I don’t care if there’s a fly in my soup — if you handle the situation well, I will grow your business.
Here are my oft-mentioned inspirations to keep the front lines of your workplace friendly and focused on the customer.
For those of you managing from the boardroom or the back office:
- Hire and train wisely. Your staff is the first image your customers will experience.
- Customer service comes from the top down. Treat and pay your employees well, and they will likely treat customers well.
- Maintain high expectations in customer service, and include etiquette skills in your reviews.
For those of you working the front door, front desk or front of the house:
- Choose your attitude when you wake up. It will likely stick with you throughout the day.
- Look sharp. As a front-line staffer, part of your job is making a great first impression — and you have seven seconds to do so. Dress appropriately, be well-groomed and articulate. Lose the gum, vape pen and cellphone while on the clock.
- Greet your customers verbally and introduce yourself.
- Smile and the whole world smiles back at you. It can defuse almost any situation.
- Eye contact makes customers feel important and shows attention and respect.
- Adopt a friendly and engaging tone. For those on the phone, smile and dial.
- Maintain a “customer is always right” attitude even when they aren’t, because customers make your job possible — and you’ll likely increase your earnings.
- Listen attentively so you can identify your customer’s needs.
- Empathize by putting yourself in your customer’s shoes.
- Be honest when you don’t know the answer or there is a problem. Apologize and offer to find a solution.
- Treat customers as individuals by using their names and asking questions. It shows sincerity and creates trust.
If these customer-service tips don’t resonate with you, then avoid applying for a job where the sole responsibility is to provide service to a customer. You may excel further in a position in the back of the house, where there is less pressure to cater to the public.
Positivity is infectious. Work is simply more fun if you’re having a pleasant time with your customers. Etiquette will also accelerate your career by complementing your résumé, especially if you don’t have the experience that would otherwise promote you.
Customers — you have to reciprocate, too. Kindness and respect is a two-way street.
A friendly “Hello,” positive attitude and a willingness to try don’t require GEDs or Ph.Ds. You don’t need a degree to know good behavior is good for business.