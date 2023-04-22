My mother and I enjoyed a much-needed visit last week after she called for a pickup from the auto repair shop. I happened to be free right then and not too far away.

Afterward, I mentioned I needed to stop off at the grocery store for a few staples. She did, too, and everything felt synchronistic.

The flow continued inside Market Street at DeVargas Center during our interactions with the staff. From needing guidance in the pharmacy to asking guest services to unlock the battery racks, everyone was chatty and helpful.

Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.

