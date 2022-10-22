When people learn I teach etiquette, they often make a joke about not wanting to dine with me. I assure them my expectations are only for the restaurant I visit (and maybe my kids), but dining out does offer a buffet of material.
This week, readers write in about wanting to make their dining experiences more appetizing.
Question: At a recent business dinner, the CEO of a rather large company cut up his entire steak into bite-size pieces before eating it. It felt oddly uncomfortable and distracting. One of my friends disagrees and thinks there’s nothing odd about this. Thoughts? — Toronto
Answer: I am all for wholeness in the universe and on my plate. There are a number of reasons why we benefit from cutting one bite-size piece at a time.
First, more heat is retained in the whole piece of meat, quiche or casserole, for example, keeping it warm and enjoyable.
Second, cutting one piece at a time creates a natural and healthy pause in between bites. Having it pre-cut means one can shovel in more pieces, leading to an awkward mouthful and increases the risk of choking. Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury or death and often occurs while eating.
Third, in a business meal, when one tries to show finesse and their best manners, a plateful of cut-up food looks childlike and unsophisticated. It does not inspire confidence and highlights a lack of awareness for the importance of the occasion.
As the relative of a senior with a disability, I fully appreciate the benefits of pre-cutting a plate of food. Your CEO in this story clearly does, too, but it’s not advised when dining out and trying to impress clients.
Question: In a restaurant, I am uncomfortable when a server or runner brings my beverage and, instead of wrapping their hand around the side of the glass or cup, they pick it up off the tray from the rim, with their fingers around where my mouth is going to sip from.
I’m not one to complain or make a fuss, but this is a hygiene or health code issue. I’d like to enjoy the atmosphere and food without being distracted by someone else’s fingerprints or germs. How do I say something without hurting someone’s feelings or, worse, making them angry? — Santa Fe
Answer: This is most definitely an oversight on the part of a rushed or inattentive server, likely not having to do with the serving style or caliber of restaurant. Most staff are trained on Day One to only hold glasses by the base or stem to avoid touching any part that comes in contact with the guest’s mouth.
Some restaurants employ a 50/50 or two-thirds rule: the top fraction of the glass being reserved for the guest and the bottom for the server. This is especially highlighted now with COVID-19 safety precautions.
While a busser may quickly clear glasses and cups grasping the rim, they should never be placed with hands over top. When this happens, I’m irritated, but I choose my battles. Given the beverage starts the meal, I’ll be spending the remainder of my time with this server, so my tone informs how my request will be received.
COVID-19 offers an easy out these days. If my server appears amenable, I’ll speak to them directly but discreetly with something like, “We are being COVID cautious. I noticed our drinks were served by fingers on the rim. I know you are quite busy, but could we get fresh glasses/drinks please?”
My husband might be more direct and ask to “keep your mitts off my rims.”
Alternatively, I might ask a runner for a fresh glass and pour my drink into it, or sometimes I’ve wiped the rim with a napkin. It’s situational.
While it’s not a guest’s job to retrain the staff, it is also not appropriate to scold or embarrass a server. Always share your complaints with a manager who will hopefully retrain staff to best represent the business.
Question: I find the chile served in New Mexico’s restaurants to be very unpredictable. I never know if I should order red or green. They all seem hot to me, overpowering the dish. Will I ever figure this out? — Hartford transplant
Answer: There’s a reason some restaurants put a warning on their menus saying, “Not responsible for chile that is too hot.” My advice is to ask for Christmas on the side, which consists of both red and green. Then add to taste knowing that every restaurant differs. You’ll hopefully start to home in on what you like and from where.
I have an aunt who cannot handle any table pepper. You might have a sensitive palate and other local flavors might appeal more. So start small and see where it takes you.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.