In his book Brainstorm, The Power and Purpose of the Teenage Brain, Dr. Dan Siegel vulnerably shared an interaction with his son who had returned home after graduating from college.

There had been an exchange about tidiness and afterward, both Dan and his wife agreed they wanted to handle the situation sensitively without simply blurting out demands for their son to clean up.

Of course, thinking, “Don’t blurt out demands” totally primes us for blurting out demands. Dan again mentioned tidying up to his son, who replied that “it was not really a big deal” to leave a few things on the counter. Frustrated, Dan then said, “This is our house, not yours. And these are our rules. If you want to live here, you’ll need to respect our requests.” Then he suggested that his son get his own apartment.

Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.