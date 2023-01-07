Question: Getting my daughters, 15 and 13, to pick up their clothes from the floors of their rooms requires constant nagging from me. I’m at my wits’ end. Please help me out with this. It’s driving me slowly insane.

Answer: Speaking as your therapist du jour, it is my responsibility to inform you that you may already have crossed the line. Remember the famous line, insanity is doing the same thing over and over even though you keep getting the same result.

You have nagged at your kids about this issue for, what? Five, six years? And if you nag excitedly enough, like you’re about to go full la-la, they decide it’s not worth the risk and they pick up their clothes and keep them picked up for, what? Two days?

