How much did that cost? When are you going to get married? Are you coloring your hair?
These are just a few questions that one might find too personal or inappropriate, given the relationship and setting. They are awkward to answer and put you in a position of feeling rude if you don’t respond.
While we can’t control other people’s level of etiquette, we can set an example by responding diplomatically to nosy questions, a topic I revisit this week.
As a curious mind who wants to know, think before asking.
• Am I close enough to this person to ask?
• Am I putting the person on the spot?
• Are there people present (such as co-workers or children) who should not hear the question/answer?
• How would I respond to such a question?
• Do I truly need to know and what will I do with the information?
Questions relating to money are typically off-limits. Questions about salary and the cost of a car or house are not appropriate to ask. However, that doesn’t always stop people from asking.
Questions about one’s appearance should be made in the form of a compliment rather than an observation. Instead of saying, “It looks like you’ve been coloring your hair,” try, “Your hair looks beautiful/complements your skin” or “I really like your hair. Do you recommend a good stylist?”
Be sensitive when making comments about one’s weight loss. While it’s good to validate the efforts of a friend, it’s also important not to overly emphasize weight loss because it may imply that he/she was not attractive before and it might not be maintainable. Focus conversation on fitness and healthy habits.
When it comes to family issues or relationship status, consider the company you’re in. Recently, my husband brought up the story of a family argument in front of house guests, which raised questions from inquiring minds. While he had no ill intentions, I viewed it as a private matter and did not like the light it shone on relatives going through a tough time.
Being on the receiving end can make one feel like a deer in the headlights if not expecting or prepared for personal questions.
Tone is a powerful tool and often conveys more than words. A more serious one can shut the door on a question while a soft one gives the offender a hall pass for simply not knowing better.
Many times people don’t realize they are asking an off-limits question when just making small talk, so it’s better to give the benefit of the doubt.
First and foremost, remember you have a right to privacy. You should never feel bullied into an answer or give up and spill the beans because it feels easier. There is always an answer without divulging personal information.
Responding with vague or humorous answers can deflect and send the message that you don’t care to answer specifically.
Question: “How much do you make/did that cost?”
Answer: “Whatever I make isn’t enough”; “Only my accountant knows.”
Question: “Why did you take the day off?”
Answer: “My co-workers were driving me crazy.”
Question: “Are you moving in together?”
Answer: “I only share relationship information with my hairdresser.”
Question: “Who are you voting for in the election?”
Answer: “My mother told me never to discuss money or politics.”
Some questions and personalities require a more direct yet gracious response.
Question: “Why did you see the doctor?” or “How are you handling your separation?”
Answer: “I’m just fine. Thanks for asking.”
Question: “What was the final asking price for your house?”
Answer: “I’m not sharing that information publicly” or “I’d rather not say.”
Question: “When are you having children?”
Answer: “I’m not even thinking about that right now.”
When asking, respect the answer you get. When answering, give only as much as you want to give. Both parties should be gracious and move on.
The next time you're tongue-tied (or your tongue is fit to be tied) sprinkle some tact and tone into your Q-and-A.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.
