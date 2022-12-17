The snow has fallen, the temperatures have more than dipped below freezing and Santa Fe is bathed in a glow of candy-colored lights.
The holidays have officially arrived.
I was recently contacted by a local news station inquiring about gift etiquette. May these tips make your season merry and bright.
How to tell family/friends if you can’t spend much on gifts?
One should never apologize or perceive that their gift of a conservative budget is of no value. The gesture is enough as long as careful thought goes into selecting the gift.
Presentation goes a long way into dressing up what may seem simple to you. Gift wrap and a satin ribbon will make any Starbucks gift card, for example, stand out and feel special.
Who makes the cut on a budget?
No one has to be cut, but perhaps your gift-giving looks different than in previous years. A beautifully presented package of three decorated cookies from a local bakery, accompanied by a handwritten card, still make an impact and is economical. Order the cookies in bulk for a discount to divvy up among your friends and family.
Another idea is to group multiple recipients together. Consider one gift for your parents to share, such as a gift certificate to a restaurant, a new appliance or linens. Give children a family pass to a local science center or museum, which sets the stage for many outings all year long, or a game that promotes team play.
Gift card versus physical gift?
This depends on the recipient. Are they old school? Are they savvy enough to use it online? Is it convenient to go to that specific store? Gift cards offer freedom for the recipient to choose exactly what they want, but it should be to a shop that you know they will love. A physical gift is instant gratification, ready to go when opened. If you go the gift card route, include a note saying how excited you are for them to pick something special that they truly desire.
What details to include in a Christmas card?
For custom photo cards, the ones you design online and order from Minted or Shutterfly, include the parents’ image in addition to the children. We want to see all of you, especially if across the miles! Include children’s ages or school year.
Custom photo cards can seem impersonal because there is no room for a handwritten note. Personalize them by handwriting the recipients’ names at the top. Select a design that allows you to print a few sentences about family updates.
If you prefer buying a box of cards from your local stationer, include a salutation at the top, such as Dear Veronica and John, and close with your signature. You might also consider printing out a round-robin letter that includes the year’s news and fold it up inside the card. Stories about school, sports, travels, how you’re keeping busy, and special events or milestones are always appreciated.
A handwritten note inside a card that is locally made or with a regional design is becoming rare but always a delight to receive.
What to bring to a party?
We tend to fall back on wine, chocolates or flowers. There’s nothing wrong with those three staples, but consider buying from your host’s favorite vintage or winery, select from the many local chocolatiers and bring flowers ready in a vase so your host does not need to attend to them upon arrival.
Do think out of the box, though. You likely won’t be the only one bringing a gift, so it doesn’t need to be a big-budget item. Consider a unique gourmet food selection, a locally made kitchen utensil, bake or cook one of your specialties for them to enjoy in the days following, frame a photograph of you and the host, or select a book written in your host’s favorite genre.
Special attention to those who have lost loved ones.
Look back at the calendar year to see who has suffered a loss and acknowledge it. The holidays will be a first without their loved one, and there can be a feeling of isolation and sadness. If you’re local, offer to take them out for a coffee date, a walk in the park or a museum stroll.
I think about gift-giving this holiday and not wanting to inundate someone else’s home with unnecessary and environmentally unfriendly stuff. I feel strongly about seeking out gifts that aren’t made of plastic; five minutes of plastic glee equals 1,000 years in a landfill (or floating around the ocean). Be mindful of the impact textiles and dyes have on the planet. Clothing is reported to be the second largest polluter on the planet, so choose high-quality staples that last many seasons. What we gift now affects grandkids many generations beyond today.
Less cluttering and more experiential gifts are what I aim for. I would far more enjoy treating a friend, or vice versa, to a date and share that dedicated time with one another, lingering over a lunch. In the end, your time and presence is the greatest gift of all.
May we all share a toast, laugh and a hug (virtual or not) this Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
I’ll close by expressing my sincere gratitude to all the readers who took the time to post or email their sympathies on the loss of our beloved dog that was addressed in my last column. Your support was deeply felt and a gift my family will never forget.