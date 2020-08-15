After five months at home, save for an overnight visit with my uncle in Pie Town, it was time for a change of scenery and color.
I longed for the wonder and delights of new landscapes. But this was not our usual road trip with my husband and two children.
This summer we are a family of seven.
Once COVID-19 hit, we temporarily moved my mother-in-law and her cat into our home from her senior residence out of an abundance of caution. That was Easter weekend, so temporary is a relative term.
The following month, we welcomed my aunt from Tucson, Ariz., for her annual visit. She’s a tremendous help around the house, entertaining our young children and typically house-sits if we travel in the summer.
Due to the foreseeable health crisis in Arizona, she brought along her son with special needs, my 36-year-old cousin. After their testing for the virus and quarantining off-site, we became a summer pod of extended family improvising sleeping quarters, sharing chores and passing the pandemic together in the summer heat.
With no holidays, festivals or annual events to mark time or get us out of the house, days and weeks blended together, often tinged with an undertone of sadness from the national news.
We were like-minded in our COVID-19 safety practices and began organizing a carefully planned socially distanced getaway by renting a house deep in the Rockies of Colorado. With our extended families spread far and wide, my husband and I almost exclusively travel to see them during our vacations. I felt excited at the prospect of experiencing something different and was relieved not to fly.
The etiquette of the road trip (also known as “you can’t please everyone”) boils down to three key elements: age, appetite and air conditioning.
Etiquette is about making others feel comfortable, and if ever there was a place where this is relevant, it is in the car. My previous column on the topic, a decade ago, included a list of tips to help make a ride less bumpy. This version takes into account the presence of children and a pandemic.
Use this etiquette map to promote dialogue about expectations and clarify what we individually consider common sense.
Before you start the car:
• Join and maintain your membership to a roadside assistance program.
• Check your vehicle for drivability (Freon, tires and fluids) and emergency supplies. Or consider renting one if it’s in your budget.
• Decide your trip timeline based on deadlines, events, etc.
• Have budget talks to decide how expenses will be shared for gas and meals.
• Plan routes with your party to avoid back-seat driving later on.
• Discuss points of interest you want to see and how long to spend at each (Grand Canyon mule ride versus a two-hour stop for photos and lunch).
• Communicate your limitations and special needs (not driving after dark, eating by certain times, how long you can sit).
• Inform your party of baggage style and size limitations (hard-sided suitcase versus duffel).
• Bring chargers and adapters to keep phones and gadgets charged.
• Pack a day bag with easy-to-reach items such as a light jacket for drafty A/C, a change of clothes in case of a spill or a child’s bathroom accident, hats, sunscreen and binoculars.
• Make up snacks and filling sandwiches in large zip lock-style bags or lunch boxes per person. They avoid mix-ups and are easy to find. Storing food in hard-sided coolers protects sandwiches from getting smushed. Consider delays and rural areas where there are slim pickings for nutritious and filling foods.
• Organize children’s activities much like you would for a flight, packing their most engaging ones in an easily accessible bag, bin or shoe box. Consider dolling out activities or surprise gifts for the impatient child. Try to incorporate the journey and view into the amusements.
• Keep masks, hand sanitizer and gloves at the ready (I keep spares in the glove box). Dog waste bags also work as a mitt (for pumping gas). Use a water bottle or baby wipes to wash down hands.
After you start the car:
• Whoever is at the wheel controls the stereo, so consider packing headphones or ear plugs.
• Stay hydrated but in moderation, otherwise you’ll be stopping every hour for the washroom.
• Play car games to pass the time and keep everyone alert.
• Avoid hogging the wheel and alternate drivers to stay fresh and enjoy the view.
• As the driver, don’t pass up the last rest stop for 100 miles.
• Age before driver: Elders or those with medical conditions may request unplanned stops.
• Be spontaneous. Don’t pass up a memorable opportunity if it presents itself. You never know when you’ll make it back.
Our road trip was almost as memorable as the vacation itself, doubling as an anthropological study. I gained valuable information about the dietary timeline requirements for my aunt, that my 86-year-old mother-in-law has no qualms about using the loo in the woods and that I have a knack for seeing elk in the dark.
We caravanned in two cars, turning a 5½-hour journey into eight- and 12-hour tours coming and going, oohing and aahing at the majestic topography unfolding before us.
Perhaps it was the idleness of months spent at home, but I savored every twist and turn.
Another silver lining of the pandemic: While I may not see the road ahead, I’m equipped to navigate it no matter its length when my family is by my side.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.
No thoughts on the two week quarantine you had to undergo upon your return to NM?
Who would have thought someone could make a living being an etiquette police. I thought that is why America broke away from the British.
Excellent and enriching article!
