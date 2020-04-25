A friend shared an amusing observation on social media about wearing his new handmade face mask to the supermarket: “Funny how it used to be if you went to the store wearing a mask, people would look at you funny. Now, if you don’t wear a mask, people look at you funny.”
There is nothing gradual about the lifestyle changes we’ve made during the COVID-19 pandemic. The question is how many are temporary and how many are long term. I think, for the masses, it will be the latter.
My husband and I are on the younger side of our parenting life, with 7- and 3-year-old children, so my family already had honed our germ protocol — or so we thought. We always wash our hands when coming home, a habit we began when our babies were newborns. Going forward, we may politely request it of our guests.
My husband, the sole family member leaving our house to shop, changes his shoes now upon arrival, leaving the “public” shoes in the garage, where they sit until the next grocery store run. It’s a habit I’d like our whole family to commit to after years of trying.
When we do reenter society and start going about our personal and professional business, the way we conduct ourselves will be quite different.
I imagine businesses will have new protocols on handshaking, wearing of masks and how close desks are to one another.
Online video-calling platforms such as Zoom have proven their effectiveness for day-to-day contact — so much so that it raises the question of whether in-person work is even necessary.
However, technology and social distancing cannot replace the value and energy of human contact and boots-on-the ground experience.
While it’s handy to have takeout options from restaurants, there is nothing that can duplicate the ambience and distinctive smells of your favorite joint.
A teleconference doesn’t capture the tell of a firm handshake and silent signals expressed by body language.
A mask hides the facial expression and emotions of its wearer.
So much of what I teach as an etiquette consultant revolves around face-to-face encounters, such as business lunches, first impressions and how to work a room. Overnight, the majority of my lesson content has been shelved for the very forgiving expectations of a Zoom meeting held at a mixed-use dining room table with a dog barking in the background. The capacity for flexibility has been enormous. It may set a new standard as a functioning platform, but does it meet the needs of being human?
It was recently announced that a beloved local restaurant would be closing for good. I wasn’t only shocked but deeply emotional at the thought of never again laying eyes on its gorgeous interiors. Our friends and family have shared countless memorable gatherings breaking bread there, and it was our go-to spot to welcome out-of-town guests.
It was the next phase of reality bites: First came the temporary closures, then the layoffs and now the permanence.
And, of course, there are the life-altering financial and personal losses that don’t even permit one to grieve over the closing of a beloved food truck, for example, and the grounding routine that experience provides.
Our rituals and customs aren’t just on pause, they might not return as we know them. They’re in a holding pattern waiting for evolution or sudden death. It’s OK to feel sadness over the loss of the familiar. The very things that bring vitality and uniqueness to our lives have been cut out of our schedules, from happy hour to happy birthdays.
Beyond social habits and dates on a calendar, it is the lack of physical presence and energy of people that have created the biggest void for me. More than just missing a coffee date or work function, it is the meaning behind those encounters and the impact they have on our morale, enlightenment and productivity that I long for.
As if breaking the surface to gasp for air, last week we emerged from behind our blue screens to a more analog form of connection. My husband went to the post office and bought six sheets of stamps, each with an individual theme and design. He informed us that we were writing a letter a day. It’s unknown when I’ll hug a sweet auntie or dear old friend again, but there’s an intent and intimacy to putting words on paper, physically holding the stationery in hand as if to infuse it with my touch before sending it off like an embrace in air.
And from my desk, I send you elbow taps and sincere wishes for good health — physically, financially and emotionally. Should we have the good fortune to bump into each other at the market or in the park in the coming months, I’ll be in awe of your resilience and smiling at you from behind my face mask, awaiting your questions and observations on post-pandemic etiquette.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.