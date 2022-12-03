Black as night and far from silent, my pug dog snores and snorts his way through the midnight hours. Daylight, too.
My husband repeatedly asks while gritting his teeth, “Can you tap Smokey, please?” to interrupt the audible sawing of logs.
Smokey’s coat is black, like his name implies, with an unexpected velvety softness. His profile is so flat that we jokingly call him the Eiger, referring to the steep slopes of the Swiss mountain known for epic climbing. We use a camera flash to highlight his facial features that would otherwise show up as a black blob in our photos.
He is anything but a blob, though. Pugs are known for their warm and friendly personalities. Curious and affectionate, they go with the flow. When we sleep, he sleeps. If we walk to the kitchen, he accompanies us.
Smokey was my husband’s trail running buddy in Moab in his early years, an unexpected sight for hikers not accustomed to ankle-height canine companions in the athlete-filled wilds of Utah. My husband had to yell, “Pug coming through,” lest someone trip over him.
Immortalized in our wedding photos, Smokey was a memorable ring bearer in a collar matching the sailor suits of the page boys.
I am the third generation in my family to welcome this ancient breed, with its roots tracing back to 400 B.C. in China.
Smokey is my first pet as an adult and lovingly referred to as my first born before my own children. Dogs are such an important right of passage before having kids, teaching responsibility, commitment and schedules. For me, it was a smart way to ease into parenting.
Smokey is doggone crazy for Christmas. He is more excited than my own children hearing the bell jingle on his stocking, pawing for what’s inside while wagging his curly short tail.
My own Christmas stocking is a red burlap pug’s hand-me-down made by my grandmother in the 1960s. A former pooch’s name was pulled out and mine stitched in with green wool after my birth. Remarkably, my grandmother had saved the leftover burlap, allowing for Smokey’s stocking to be made decades later in the same style matching mine, which is appropriate, given how much we love the holidays.
This season is bittersweet, though, because he’s fallen ill. Since Thanksgiving we’ve been up together every night with bouts of coughing and wheezing as the sac around his heart fills with fluid smooshing his lungs and heart. The vet’s shocking prognosis is inconceivable to me. At age 12, he is neither young nor elderly.
Ironically, last year we were holding bedside vigils for my stepfather in a hospital with the very same condition as my pug. I guess we are more alike than we think. Then, we gathered at my home over turkey and prayers, taking turns visiting him. The holiday weekend was solemn, stop and go. And now, history repeats itself for our dog.
The bond between human and fur baby is an intense, beautiful and short-lived love story almost always met with a heartbreaking end. Yet, we enter into it despite its 10- to 20-year life span, often repeatedly, one cycle after the next.
Santa Fe is a particularly animal-loving city. I often joke we have the most pet boutiques and sitters per capita. There are numerous nonprofits and the galas to support them. And, for many people, fur babies are their only babies, receiving love and attention like offspring.
After the passing of my stepfather this summer, a true animal whisperer, my mother was left with numerous barn animals, including horses, donkeys and goats. It’s been difficult to rehome them because they are an extension of him, his identity wrapped up in their mischievous, stubborn and amusing personalities.
As a whole, society has been spending more time than ever with our furry friends, as many of us work from home due to COVID-19. Witnessing animal relationships and having a dog of my own has shown me how fulfilling and powerful the dynamic is for each party.
In the event of a pet illness or loss, words of support often mirror what we would say to our human counterparts.
Here are a few tips to bring comfort when speaking about our kindred spirits.
- Pets are often considered beloved family members. Their absence creates a void in the home and daily routine. Help fill it with calls, visits, a meal or a walk.
- Share stories about your experiences with the pet in person or in a sympathy card. “I’m sorry for your loss” is always appropriate, along with comments about your friend’s amazing talents, love and companionship provided to their furry friend.
- If your friend is ready, offer to sort and pack up the pet’s items for donation or to save for the future. Try gentle openers such as “Would it be helpful …” or “May I offer to …?” If not, simply reminiscing while looking through the items might bring comfort.
- Offer to do some chores or clean up around the property that might have been neglected while the pet was ill or around its passing.
- Frame a photograph, give a memorial planting or make a donation in the pet’s memory.
- Help plan a gathering or memorial.
CBS’ 60 Minutes recently aired a segment called “Survival of the friendliest: How dogs evolved to be man’s best friend.” Understanding the evolution and domestication of dogs from wolves might explain the survival of Homo sapiens, the theory being that both pups and people went the distance by being friendly.
It’s a beautiful message to live by and explains why I’m overflowing with adoration for my man in black.
I don’t know what the coming days hold for my beloved Smokey. I do know that in my heart and spirit, and in the cheesiest and most sincere meaning, he is my BFF.
Editor’s note: Bizia Greene’s beloved pug, Smokey, died just before publication of this column.