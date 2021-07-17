A part of the transition as we reenter the post-pandemic world is processing what we have been through.
I am finding it is more than I imagined. During the last year and a half, I did not get sick. I was at home with my family. I love where I live, and I accomplished a lot.
Yet, as I reenter, something is strikingly different. Social situations feel fun, enjoyable and desirable, but the result is a strange depletion. It is not a physical exhaustion. I feel like I need social rehab.
To assist with this, please allow me to introduce to you Mika Barber and Morgan Lindsey, who will be speaking at the Re-Entry: A Parenting Conference for Navigating the Post-Pandemic New Normal Aug. 7. We have all experienced loss since early 2020. We could all probably use a boost in our resiliency. Barber and Lindsey will guide us.
Barber, a certified advanced grief recovery specialist, will address the loss we feel when our “normal” has been turned inside out and upside down by a pandemic. In the presentation What’s Grief Got to Do with It? Navigating COVID Related Grief with our Kids, we will hone our understanding of our own losses and develop a compassionate understanding of the losses our child may have experienced. Gaining clarity on these losses without judgment can make all the difference in the world in your family.
Lindsey, an Austin, Texas-based psychotherapist, specializes in resilience building, self-compassion and trauma recovery. In Understanding Resilience: U-Turn to Return, she will explore how to build resilience and transform trauma in post-pandemic life.
If you or your children experienced trauma prior to or during the pandemic, or from the pandemic itself, this understanding is vitally important. Even if trauma is not a part of the picture, developing resilience is an amazing benefit. That ability to bounce back from challenging, uncomfortable situations will serve you and your children daily.
Both Barber and Lindsey will leave you inspired, refreshed and reset.
Please join us next month for the virtual conference. Registration is free at Eventbrite. I am excited to be your host!
