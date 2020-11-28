Emily Post described etiquette as the sensitive awareness of others. After months of isolation during the pandemic, I’d stress a sensitive awareness of self is equally important.
You know what they say during a flight safety briefing: Put the oxygen mask on first before assisting others.
I’ve taken the past couple of months off from writing to organize a multi-
dwelling move for my 86-year-old mother-in-law. COVID-19 was the impetus as she and her cat temporarily bunked in the guest room we had just started transitioning into our daughter’s room. The “sandwich generation” became housemates … for almost eight months.
While we’ve been largely sequestered from friends and family, I don’t have to explain that the privilege of alone time doesn’t exist with the constant engagement of kids and Grandma, but feeling isolated is another matter.
Although I’m not working during the pandemic, my days are completely full from sunrise to bedtime, almost robotic. After attending to the daily minutia, I find that I’m too talked out to make any calls or have a socially distanced chat.
Self-care comes in many forms and is unique to the individual.
For me, this includes a phone call or face-to-face visit with a girlfriend or cousin. The emotional boost fills my well and reminds me that life exists outside my four walls, yet much of the world is isolating simultaneously.
I recognize that I’m safe rather than stuck at home. This concentrated time has accelerated my evolution into a homebody, but as much as I’m grateful for these endless days with the family, I need fresh blood every once in a while. And I sense others do, too.
While I feel I’ve lost my focus and capacity for deep conversation this fall, I’ve found connection by sending texts here and there. This past week, I reconnected with a grade school buddy whom I was very close to growing up.
It’s these short and sweet encounters that give me a sense of kinship and serve as a friendly wellness check, if you will, of our people near and far.
While COVID-19 rates are soaring, I think it’s safe to assume that everyone we know has a positive case of “COVID fatigue.” As the holidays arrive, it is especially important to reach out and reach within.
From a young age, I’ve always been the letter writer in the family. This year, I’ve transitioned to more short-form stationery: the postcard. I keep a collection in my desk drawer and send them out at random. Mailing them serves dual purposes — giving a boost to a friend and the U.S. Postal Service.
These are other strategies for communicating over the course of a week or month based on your availability:
Text 10: Scroll through your contact list and send a message to 10 friends or family members. Try to personalize it by recalling a memory or inquiring about something special you remember about that person.
Phone five: Pick out five people who shy away from technology or appreciate the sound of your voice and vice versa. A more accurate picture can be gained from hearing a person’s tone and cadence.
Anyone can send a text. The phone call is the gold standard. Never underestimate its impact.
Social interaction is the fuel for my soul, but I need reminding to check in with myself, too. While “doom scrolling” on social media, I came across this unauthored checklist on self-care. It’s simple, kind and manageable:
Isolation well-being:
u Shower.
u Take medication.
u Drink water.
u Clean one thing/place.
u Tend something growing/living.
u Be mindfully present to: a sound or song, a sensory feeling, something you see, a spirit practice.
u Reach out to a person outside your home.
u Do one thing to get your heart rate up.
u Do one thing you’ll be glad you did later.
u Do one thing just because you want to.
u Get in at least one good laugh.
u And my own habit: Write down something you are grateful for.
This Thanksgiving weekend finds New Mexico in the midst of a shutdown. My expectations for the holidays and just about anything else are restrained. Everyone I know is going through this in versions that are deeply personal but challenging for all.
There’s no shame in admitting, “This is hard.” But I’m embracing the simplicity and slowness a shutdown brings. Sometimes less is abundantly more. The pandemic has brought countless silver linings to my family, and I have much to be thankful for.
Communicating with friends and taking moments for myself to just breathe have contributed to my overall well-being. But the primary factor in staying sane right now is practicing gratitude in my daily life.
The state of being grateful has countless physical and emotional benefits. It can be as simple as saying grace before a meal or keeping a joy journal.
Keep your sensitive awareness finely tuned. May you find the time to notice and reflect upon the tangible and intangible gifts in your life this weekend.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.
