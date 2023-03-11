Our question of the week is: “Pray tell, what is ‘outdated’ about obedience, respect, proper manners and humility?”

Said question is prompted by numerous grandparents who have informed me they are not qualified, apparently, to care for their grandchildren because they are not hip to the most up-to-date parenting methods. They reprimand their grandchildren when they misbehave, for example. Or, even more egregious, said grandparents absolutely refuse to negotiate in the face of tantrums.

One particularly abusive grandmother, when her 5-year-old granddaughter bit another child during a play date, confined the little vampire to her room for several hours.

