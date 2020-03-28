At a recent etiquette workshop with a sixth grade class, we discussed the importance of environment and occasion, each having its own set of etiquette. For example, a library is an environment where one is expected to be quiet to allow for concentrated study and reading. A wedding is an occasion informing attire and how to conduct oneself.
We adjust our behavior to show awareness and respect for environments and occasions we encounter. And never have we been put more to the test than during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Handshakes have been replaced with elbow bumps or greetings yelled from 6 feet. Social gatherings and school classes are conducted online via video conferencing.
In her daily news briefings, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has reminded residents that we have a social contract for responsibility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes staying home and keeping our distance in public.
"Self-isolate" and "social distance" are new terms that are conceptual and behavioral. They rely on the public to do the right thing by using manners. Given the increasing positive diagnoses and the ramping up of multiple states’ executive and public health orders, it’s clear that many have not adjusted behavior enough to flatten the curve. Some of the orders come so frequently that I’ve had to revise this column to keep up with the changes.
But I’ll tell you that for every rule of etiquette broken, I’ve never seen more acts of kindness. Etiquette, put simply, is the thoughtful awareness of others, and this pandemic illustrates that most people are looking out for the greater good of families and neighbors.
Following social media is one way to get a front-row seat to the entrepreneurial spirit of being of service and finding purpose in a time that feels out of our control.
When it became evident there would be face mask rationing and shortages for health care workers, the call to sew them was met with a gung ho “Where do I sign up?” Patterns were sent online, interior designers donated scraps and retailers such as Joann Fabrics gave away free kits with the materials.
Distilleries have started making and donating hand sanitizer, while car manufacturers have offered to study and build ventilators for hospitals.
Concerns have been voiced about vulnerable populations such as detained immigrants, the homeless and victims of domestic violence now trapped at home during an event that heightens stress and frustration.
Being at home means fewer meals for children who are dependent on school lunches. The need to organize and distribute meals was the paramount call to action when schools began to close.
I was especially moved by the number of residents concerned about seniors. There have been dozens of online posts by volunteers offering to pick up groceries and prescriptions. Supermarkets have designated senior shopping hours. Neighbors have distributed fliers with their phone numbers to offer help.
The other talking point is the heightened awareness and appreciation of scientists, teachers, grocery store clerks, truck drivers and health care workers who are the support team keeping the heartbeat of the planet going.
This call to service has not been experienced on this level since World War II and the age of Rosie the Riveter. When speaking with an older friend about the pandemic, he remarked, “I’ve been around 73 years and I’ve never seen this.”
The inconvenient sacrifices of today are incomparable to those of World War II for the very reason that the Greatest Generation fought hard so we would not experience them. But the message that we are all in this together resonates and carries on.
Recent COVID-19 patient and actor Tom Hanks said, “Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone — you don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no?"
This is the biggest sacrifice being asked of the general population and, despite all the acts of kindness, is the hardest to follow.
Being told to self-isolate goes against our need to be social, on the go and productive. Being told to do it to protect others tests our ability to think outside of ourselves.
There is no quick fix or cure. It is only through the thoughtful efforts of you and me that we can flatten the curve and move on from this crisis.
Between struggling to teach our kids fractions or to make ends meet may we find comfort and perspective that by doing nothing but staying home, we are doing everything for our community.
The social contract for responsibility is the Golden Rule, and there is no rule of etiquette more essential than that.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.