For the fourth year in a row, 8-year-old Lilliana Griego delivered a load of gifts Monday to children in pediatric care at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center — with the help of Santa Claus.
Lilliana has been holding an annual toy drive with the help of her father, Isaac Griego, social media efforts and the Santa Fe Fiesta Council to bring a little joy to kids at the hospital.
