One of the most valuable gifts we can give to our children — and to ourselves — is to be present to them.
This means making it more important to listen to what they have to say than the mental agenda you might be running through — the thoughts about a mistake you made earlier in the day or the frustration you feel with the traffic slowdowns on the way home from school.
The ability to be present is one of the most powerful peace-building tools that any of us have. It allows us to move through chaos with grace, to empathize with our spouse even if we are seeing red, and to treat our children with loving kindness when their behavior is challenging.
Being present allows us to respond from our best self so that we feel closer to the person in front of us.
How do we gain this skill?
The answer — both simple and complex — is “practice." Begin with being present to yourself. This means being aware of your thoughts and feelings in the moment.
For example, you ask your child to clean up their room or do their homework. Their response is “no” or “later." You are thinking, “I don’t have the energy to deal with this” or “How many times do I have to ask them to do this?”
Rather than ignoring those thoughts and the irritated, frustrated or angry feelings that come with them, be aware of them without judgment. Without acting on them, be present to yourself. Be aware of how tired you are or how frustrated you feel with having to ask multiple times.
While honoring your thoughts and feelings, allow yourself to settle. Breathe. Remind yourself to hang in there. Slow down. Breathe some more.
Without trying to fix or change things, allow your heart to open.
When you feel yourself fully in the moment, you can then respond from a place of compassionate understanding. It may be messy. That’s OK. Keep practicing. You may fail. That’s OK. Keep practicing. You may move in and out of presence. That’s OK. Keep practicing.
To learn more, Welcoming the Unwelcome by Pema Chödrön and Just One Thing: Developing a Buddha Brain One Simple Practice at a Time by Rick Hanson are great resources.
Give the present of presence this holiday season. It is a powerful gift that benefits both the giver and the receiver.
Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.
