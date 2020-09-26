Frequently, we tell kids, “Use your words.”
We want them to “talk it out” with their sibling or friend or us. We prefer they not resort to physical communication.
The deal is this: They may not know the words to use. Simply requesting that they use their words is not enough. It is our job to give them the words.
This is especially true for young kids. For instance, if one child grabs a toy from the other, the question for the “grabee” is, “Did you like that?” Hopefully, the answer is an emphatic “No.”
Your follow-up response is to request that they tell their friend, “I don’t like that. Give me back my toy.”
As you say the words to use, do so firmly. Your tone — full of resolve and conviction — will be their model. With practice, those words will become their own and will be a source of confidence and assertiveness.
It is true for older kids, too. I was talking to an older teen the other day who had deep feelings about possibly losing her dear friend as they headed off from high school to different colleges. Her friend was meeting new people and developing a broad social life. She wondered if the friendship was more meaningful to her than to her friend.
The easy response is to say, “Talk with your friend.”
That is not enough, especially because her level of anxiety blocked her from even thinking of the words to say. We experimented with different phrases and sentences, with me providing the words. She practiced, trying on the various examples to see which was a good fit for her.
“We have been friends since first grade. I feel afraid of losing you as my friend as we go off to college.”
“I miss seeing you. Can we set up a time to get together once a week? I would feel so great knowing we had a regular time together.”
There were many more that she said aloud, each one giving her ideas on how to translate the meaning into her own words. This kind of practice makes the actual conversation a little less daunting.
Giving kids the words to use provides them with highly usable information. It allows them to practice while knowing that we have their back. You have an opportunity to model assertiveness, firmness and kindness while teaching a lifelong skill.
Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.
