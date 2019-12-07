The ads promoting Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday were inundating my inbox and social media over the Thanksgiving holiday.
The opportunity to buy at a discount was tempting but countered by unexpected expenses such as the third flat tire in a week and a kitchen sink leak that poured out over my toes Saturday night.
What also kept me from spending was the lightness and sense of calm I felt from having a tidy and sparse dining and living room cleaned thoroughly for Thanksgiving. The idea of introducing another coffee table book or tchotchke because it was a good deal no longer intrigued me.
Maintaining more simple surroundings has carried over into my gift giving. I’m much more disciplined about how I source gifts and often lean toward experiences and consumables when appropriate. While I understand the appeal of stretching a dollar this season, I like to think outside the box (and box store) when gift giving.
This holiday, I revisit ideas for meaningful presents that make the gift-giving experience feel more present.
I was struck by a post on social media that reminded me that five minutes of plastic glee equals 1,000 years in a landfill (or floating around the ocean). What we gift now for the kids in our lives affects their grandkids many generations beyond.
I feel strongly about seeking out nonplastic gifts and, at the same time, being mindful of the impact textiles and dyes have on the planet. Clothing is reported to be the second largest polluter on the planet.
We typically wear 20 percent of our clothes 80 percent of the time. Again, this leads back to this idea of thoughtfully purchasing fewer but higher quality items that will go the distance.
San Francisco fashion label Cuyana’s philosophy of “Fewer Better” caught my eye in a recent catalog, and it’s made me examine my wardrobe along with the contents of my home. I make note of specially curated shops such as Modern General Feed and Seed, whose slogan “Nothing you don’t need” highlights this idea of edited consumption.
Kon Mari and Swedish Death Cleaning, two methods of home organization methods, follow similar principles of clearing out all the items that don’t bring joy or absolute usefulness in an effort to not reintroduce clutter.
While practicing this philosophy, I think about gift giving this holiday and not wanting to inundate someone else’s home with unwanted and environmentally unfriendly stuff.
There are many ways to show gratitude without fighting the crowds for a mass-produced bargain that are still friendly to your wallet.
Here are a few suggestions in the spirit of giving:
- Even the simplest gifts seem extra special when presented in a beautiful way, so put some time into presentation even if you’re just making up your own gift certificate for a lunch date.
- Take a friend out for a meal, coffee or glass of wine. The experience of spending time together face to face is rewarding and a welcome change in this age of text messaging.
- Wine is a popular hostess gift. Make it more personal by selecting a vintage from a region she has visited or from the year of a special occasion such as a wedding or birthday.
- Photos are often piled deep in our smartphones and computers in lieu of the real thing. Print out a favorite photo and frame it for someone you love to be displayed and enjoyed.
- Set up a volunteer experience for you and your family. Your time and effort are a gift you give others, and the experience you share will be rewarding and set an example for the young ones in your life. Consider committing your time outside of the holidays to teach that generosity is a year-round mindset.
- Make a donation to a charity or cause that speaks to the recipient’s interests.
- Offer your services as a gift. For example, a massage therapist can offer a one-hour session or a chef can offer a cooking lesson.
- Make a playlist or CD mix of songs that have special meaning for you and a friend or loved one.
- Put pen to paper. Write a poem or find a quote about a dear friend in your best hand and frame it.
- Write a rave review of the service someone has provided you, and send it to the boss. In an era of complaints, compliments could lead to a raise or promotion.
- Give a magazine subscription that covers a hobby or interest. They are often $10 to $24 and encourage the reader to take time out every month.
- Give a membership to a museum or gym that will provide a year’s worth of stimulation by getting people out of the house and engaging with the community.
- Cook something. Bake cookies or make jam. Cooking for pleasure is a labor of love that’s most appreciated. Because it is consumable, it won’t clutter up the house.
- Shop locally. Find something made by an area artisan or from a friend’s shop or gallery. What stays local grows local, so support your neighbors and community.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Send your comments and conundrums to hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.
