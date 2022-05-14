By March 2020, 152 countries had implemented COVID-19 travel restrictions. The action came just as I had planned to embark on a five-day trip to Belize.
Like so many other people, I canceled all travel plans for the next two years.
I lost the travel insurance and had to reschedule flights and accommodations a few times.
Now, finally, I am set to travel to the Central American nation. Here are few tips for travelers who have a disability or preexisting health condition, like I do.
It is important to find health insurance coverage before traveling out of the country.
A travel insurance policy typically must be purchased within 14 to 30 days of making an initial trip deposit for preexisting health coverage to be included. If not, a diagnosed illness or medical concern that has not been “stable” within a defined look-back period, generally around 180 days, may not be covered unless the insurer provided a waiver prior to the trip.
Without a waiver, the insurance company may look back in your recent medical records and use any relevant information to deny your claim.
A preexisting condition is defined as any medical record documented by a medical professional, including any treatments, diagnostic tests or examinations, and medical recommendations for future tests or examinations, and even a change in prescribed medication.
However, the waiver will cost more, and international medical plans generally do not offer a waiver for preexisting conditions.
Today, most insurers will cover COVID-19-related illness but still exclude coverage for any pandemic or catastrophic event, like the war in Ukraine.
The U.S. State Department recommends international travelers purchase travel insurance, as many countries’ medical facilities and providers require cash payment upfront and do not accept U.S. insurance plans.
Medicare does not provide coverage outside the United States.
If you or your traveling companion suffers an illness, injury or medical condition that’s disabling enough to make a reasonable person cancel a trip, most of the travel insurance companies consider that a reason for a trip cancellation.
Still, a traveler will need a doctor’s examination before they can cancel the trip. If that isn’t possible, a doctor must conduct an examination within 72 hours of the trip cancellation.
A traveler also must submit a complete explanation of a cancellation claim, including diagnosis and treatment, the original unused airline tickets, copies of invoices, proof of payments and other documents that substantiate the cost or occurrence of the trip cancellation with an itemized bill listing the nonrefundable amounts of the trip costs.
Surprisingly, weather cancellations are rarely covered by travel insurance, unless the travel is delayed at least 24 consecutive hours from the originally scheduled arrival time because of the severe weather or because the destination is now uninhabitable due to the storm.
Twenty-four hours is a long time to wait in an airport, and any expenses related to the delay may not be covered if the trip was not delayed by the required number of hours listed in the policy.
Most policies exclude coverage after a tropical storm that has been named by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or a similar international agency.
Our new travel insurance policy cost $310 and included 24 hours of phone service, emergency medical coverage up to $50,000 per person and medical evacuation and repatriation up to $1 million per person.
The policy excluded our preexisting conditions; because our trip was booked in January 2020, our preexisting conditions would not be covered.
Some activities are not typically covered by insurance, as they carry an increased potential for injury or loss.
These include scuba diving, BASE jumping, hang gliding, race car driving, flying a plane, horseback riding, bungee jumping, parasailing and off-roading.
It is no wonder 28 percent of respondents to a recent survey by Bankrate, a financial planning site, said they prefer to take vacation time at home rather than travel.