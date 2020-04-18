From paper bags to big bucks, a variety of New Mexico businesses are working to help in the COVID-19 crisis. Their assistance ranges from massive donations to youth and family programs to helping fill food gaps.
• New Mexico Bank & Trust recently committed $100,000 to support community initiatives in response to the crisis. The bank is making contributions to a variety of organizations, including the United Way of Santa Fe County's COVID-19 emergency response fund and the Santa Fe Community Foundation's response fund.
The bank is committing $15,000 to the United Way of Santa Fe County's fund for families, workers, health professionals and first responders.
"We have weekly contact with over 300 families enrolled for services and are directing them to food, employment, housing and mental health resources as they navigate the instability of their futures," said Abby Border, vice president of resource development for the United Way of Santa Fe County. "Stress is heightened for many families as they face new challenges every day."
In addition, the bank is giving $10,000 to the Santa Fe Community Foundation for its response fund, which supports nonprofits that supply daily meals for children and seniors affected by school and senior center closures. The fund also provides help for emergency health services, child care, rent and utilities.
President and CEO Bill Smith of the Community Foundation said the organization "is proud to partner with businesses in building a culture of community philanthropy — especially when collaboration and solidarity are what will enable us to strengthen our many communities at this critical time."
• Team members from Albertsons and Market Street in Santa Fe recently donated 30,000 paper sacks to The Food Depot that will be used to bag food donations to families in need in Northern New Mexico.
• Sassella and Sazon restaurants recently partnered with Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits to deliver 82 meals to staff members at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. The first delivery was made in late March.
The restaurant has set up a website that allows people to purchase lunches for hospital staff members. The meals are delivered and staff members have volunteered to work for tips only. To learn more, visit the website at: https://sassellasantafe.com/#first-responder.
• The Wells Fargo Foundation recently made a $50,000 donation through the Emergency Act Fund to support relief efforts. Nonprofits receiving aid included New Mexico Caregivers Coalition, Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico and St. Felix Pantry, among others.
