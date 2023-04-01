I have a friend in Santa Fe who gets so angry at drivers who don’t look his way as he waits to cross the street at a crosswalk that he will roll his power wheelchair right into traffic.

My mom, who is 95, said some people are so rude they don’t take time to talk to her when she meets them on the street or in a store. She feels she is ignored because of her age.

People of color, those with visible disabilities and the elderly often experience what is known as invisibility. They feel put down and offended by others who look the other way or stare right though them.

Andy Winnegar has spent his career in rehabilitation and lives in Santa Fe with his wife, Judy. He can be reached at a@winnegar.com