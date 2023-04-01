I have a friend in Santa Fe who gets so angry at drivers who don’t look his way as he waits to cross the street at a crosswalk that he will roll his power wheelchair right into traffic.
My mom, who is 95, said some people are so rude they don’t take time to talk to her when she meets them on the street or in a store. She feels she is ignored because of her age.
People of color, those with visible disabilities and the elderly often experience what is known as invisibility. They feel put down and offended by others who look the other way or stare right though them.
Some people will even walk to the other side of the street to avoid interacting with members of these groups.
Those with a recognizable disability such as Down syndrome, a wheelchair user or deaf person using sign language are often stared at by others, but not engaged in conversation.
Researchers have found when people are ignored, it makes them feel inferior and unfulfilled. They lose their sense of self-worth, shut down and stop engaging with others out of fear of rejection.
These feelings of invisibility negatively impact our emotional health and well-being.
According to the research, perceived invisibility can cause a person to repress feelings, or try to overly please others because they fear rejection or abandonment.
People pleasers often have difficulty with friends and family because they are afraid to say how they really feel.
The population of New Mexico residents over age 64 is expected to double by 2030. It will be important for everyone to understand physical and mental limitations, age, color and other differences are a part of human life — as well as birth, learning, emotion, aspiration, morality, conflict and death.
Acceptance and commitment therapy is a type of psychotherapy that might be useful when it comes to understanding how we feel and accepting those feelings we cannot change.
Therapists work with clients to learn ways of accepting and recognizing negative feelings without necessarily trying to change them.
Instead of trying to control or forcefully change negative thoughts, patients learn how to understand and replace those painful feelings with positive and uplifting ones.
This type of therapy, according to the literature, is goal-oriented with a commitment by the patient to take action to improve mental health and enhance feelings of positivity.
Psychologists believe that when we commit to an action in public, we are more likely to stick with it.
Accepting your internal experiences, thoughts and feelings doesn’t justify negative thoughts about your experiences.
Researchers instead have found this type of acknowledgment of negative feelings can be uplifting, improving both mood and self-worth.
Another technique psychologists use to help clients with unwanted feelings is mindfulness.
Mindfulness is about learning ways to focus on present-moment experiences and to accept in a nonjudgmental manner those feeling that you can’t change.
You may not be able stop a negative thought when you’re ignored or avoided, but it can help you honestly acknowledge what you are experiencing and learn ways of accepting those feelings.
Andy Winnegar has spent his career in rehabilitation and lives in Santa Fe with his wife, Judy. He can be reached at a@winnegar.com