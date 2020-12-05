Have you found yourself feeling adrift?
With so many things up in the air and stress levels high, you may have decided that feeling grounded and centered are states of being from a time long ago — at least seven or eight months ago.
There is a way, however, to refocus yourself from the inside out so that you have a secure guide in handling the day-to-day as well as the crisis moments.
The way is to return to your purpose, and you return to purpose by creating a guiding set of principles.
To develop your guiding set of principles, ask yourself what characteristics mean the most to you. What qualities encourage you? Is there someone who inspired you?
I think of my Aunt Jackie, who always made me feel welcome and appreciated me exactly as I was without judgment or criticism. What I loved about her was her sense of humor, her open-mindedness, her resilience and her creativity.
Please think of someone and the characteristics that you admire about them. Write them down. These will be your guiding principles.
When we see those characteristics in someone else, we also have them within us. We may not have honed them or practiced them to the level that we would like, yet they are there. By creating your guiding set of principles, you can consciously choose how you will operate in the world while developing those qualities in yourself.
To practice, keep the qualities you choose written on an index card or Post-it note. At least 20 times a day, say them to yourself in the form, “I am open-minded, humorous, resilient and creative.”
Of course, use your own words.
Do this for six weeks. If you think that 20 times a day for six weeks is a lot, know that the Navy Seals do this same practice thousands of times a day for months. They want to be at the top of their game, and this assists them in being there.
When a challenge arises, take a look at your characteristics and choose one from which to operate. If I make a mistake, I will choose resilience so that I bounce back and stay on track. If I am in a stressful situation, I choose humor. If I am having a crucial conversation, I choose to operate from being open-minded or creative. Once you decide on the quality, you will have a guide for how to show up.
This is a great practice to share with your family. Young children love it, and when there are upsets, they will have a guide for how to handle things. You will have a guide for how you wish to be as a parent, friend, spouse, sibling or colleague.
Ground yourself in knowing that you get to choose how you will show up during these novel — no pun intended — times by returning to your purpose.
Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.