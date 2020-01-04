Sunday, Jan. 5
MEET CORNELIUS: The Santa Fe Children’s Museum, 1050 Old Pecos Trail, invites families to visit with corn snake Cornelius from 3 to 4:30 p.m., by admission: $7.50 for adults, $5 for children and free for infants and museum members.
MAKING HISTORY: The New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Ave., hosts a family program from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Participants can make colorful beeswax candles to light up their homes. Free with admission.
Monday, Jan. 6
STORY TIME AT BEE HIVE: Stories and songs for all ages at 10:30 a.m. at Bee Hive, 328 Montezuma Ave.; no charge.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: Stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and more for children ages 2 to 5 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at La Farge Branch Library.
TABLETOP GAME NIGHT: The Main Library invites families and individuals to a monthly game night from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Spend some quality time away from screens and meet new people Games available to play will be Fireball Island, Exploding Kittens, Sequence for Kids, Azul and many others. All age groups are welcome. Bring your own games to share with others.
FAMILY (FUN) DANCE: New Mexico School for the Arts, 500 Montezuma Ave., invites the community to a dance session from 6 to 7 p.m. No experience needed; donations accepted.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
WEE WEDNESDAYS AT THE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: Toddlers and parents are invited to a morning of discovery and play from 9 to 11 a.m., by admission.
CHILDREN’S CHESS CLUB: Meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. at the Main Library.
Thursday, Jan. 9
FREE ADMISSION TO CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: The Santa Fe Children’s Museum offers free admission to children under 16 every Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
BOOKS AND BABIES: Books, songs and finger games from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. at the Southside Branch Library.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: Stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and more for children ages 2 to 5 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the Main Library.
Friday, Jan. 10
GARDEN SPROUTS: Stories and hands-on activities for children ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver from 10 to 11 a.m., weather permitting; sponsored by the Santa Fe Botanical Garden and the Railyard Park Conservancy. Meet at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden on Museum Hill, 725 Camino Lejo; $5 suggested donation; free to members and children under 12.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: The Vista Grande Public Library presents a free screening of Angry Birds 2, rated PG, from 7 to 9 p.m. Popcorn will be provided.
PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: The Children’s Museum hosts facilitated play for children 5 and older from 5:30 to 9 p.m. A snack will be provided. The cost is $25 per child. Registration is required. visit santafechildrensmuseum.org to learn more.
Saturday, Jan. 11
SCIENCE SATURDAYS: The Santa Fe Children’s Museum offers science fun for all ages from 1 to 3 p.m. with guest scientists and STEM instructors, by admission.
TRAINS ARE RUNNING: Hear the stories, be the conductor of an electric train and travel where your imagination will take you in the Children’s Museum’s Train Room. The trains are running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., by admission.
Sunday, Jan. 12
STARGAZER PLANETARIUM: The Children’s Museum presents an exploration of the cosmos through films and other programs in its portable planetarium; from noon to 5 p.m. by admission.
MEET CORNELIUS: The Children’s Museum invites families to visit with corn snake Cornelius from 3 to 4:30 p.m., by admission.
