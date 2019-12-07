Sunday, Dec. 8
MEET CORNELIUS: The Santa Fe Children’s Museum, 1050 Old Pecos Trail, invites families to visit with corn snake Cornelius from 3 to 4:30 p.m., by admission: $7.50 for adults, $5 for children and free for infants and museum members.
STARGAZER PLANETARIUM: The Children’s Museum presents an exploration of the cosmos through films and other programs in its portable planetarium; from noon to 5 p.m.; by admission.
GLOW AT THE GARDEN: GLOW — A Winter Lights Event at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden is from 5 to 8 p.m. weekends and select weekdays through Dec. 31. The installation features work by guest artists Robert Drummond and Victoria Rabinowe, with thousands of lights and lasers illuminating the garden. Tickets are $7 for members, $10 for nonmembers, and $8 for seniors and active military in advance at www.santafe botanicalgarden.org.
LAS POSADAS: The 43rd annual event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the Plaza. Celebrated around the world, Las Posadas re-creates Mary and Joseph’s search for a place of shelter in the days leading up to the birth of Jesus. The candlelit procession will conclude in the courtyard of the Palace of the Governors. The public is invited to stay for carols, cookies and hot cider after the pageant.
“HEROES & VILLAINS ON ICE”: The Santa Fe Skating Club’s 2019 show will take place at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, 3221 Rodeo Road, at 1 p.m.. The show will feature over 70 local skaters of all ages and skating abilities, including 40 skaters who are in the Santa Fe Skating Club’s Learn to Skate program. A special feature of this year’s show is the participation of four pairs of mothers and daughters, three of them skating duets.
READING OF 'POLAR EXPRESS': Visit the Santa Fe Children's Museum for a bilingual reading of the holiday classic from 1 to 3 p.m. Free with admission.
Monday, Dec. 9
STORY TIME AT BEE HIVE: Stories and songs for all ages at 10:30 a.m. at Bee Hive, 328 Montezuma Ave.; no charge.
TODDLER TALES: The David Loughridge Learning Center at Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, presents reading sessions and music for families, followed by an open art studio; 10 a.m. to noon; no charge.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
BOOKS AND BABIES: Books, songs and finger games from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Main Library, 145 Washington Ave.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: Stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and more for children ages 2 to 5 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at La Farge Branch Library., 1730 Llano St.
SCIENCE AFTER SCHOOL: Children ages 6 to 12 are invited to participate in a free science experiment from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive.
TABLETOP GAMING: Spend some quality time away from screens and meet new people at this family-friendly event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Main Library. All age groups are welcome, and participants are encouraged to bring games they would like to share with others.
STORY TIME: The Vista Grande Public Library in Eldorado, 14 Avenida Torreon, presents a story time for preschoolers and toddlers at 11 a.m.
GOVERNOR’S MANSION HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: The governor’s mansion at 1 Mansion Drive, off Bishop’s Lodge Road, invites the public to a free open house from 1 to 3 p.m. View the governor’s mansion with piano music, light refreshments, tours of artwork and holiday decorations.
HOLIDAY ORNAMENT WORKSHOP: The Museum of Indian Arts & Culture on Museum Hill holds its popular ornament workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn how to make micaceous clay ornaments in holiday shapes. Free with museum admission.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
CHILDREN’S CHESS CLUB: Meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. at the Main Library.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: Stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and more for children ages 2 to 5 from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. at the Southside Branch Library.
SCIENCE AFTER SCHOOL: Children ages 6 to 12 are invited to participate in a free science experiment from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Main Library.
WEE WEDNESDAYS AT THE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: Toddlers and parents are invited to a morning of discovery and play from 9 to 11 a.m.; by admission.
Thursday, Dec. 12
FREE ADMISSION TO CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: The Santa Fe Children’s Museum offers free admission to children under 16 every Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
BOOKS AND BABIES: Books, songs and finger games from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. at the Southside Branch Library.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: Stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and more for children ages 2 to 5 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the Main Library.
SCIENCE AFTER SCHOOL: Children ages 6 to 12 are invited to participate in a free science exeriment from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at La Farge Branch Library.
HOLIDAY ORNAMENT WORKSHOP: The Museum of Indian Arts & Culture on Museum Hill holds its popular ornament workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn how to make micaceous clay ornaments in holiday shapes. Free with museum admission.
Friday, Dec. 13
GARDEN SPROUTS: Stories and hands-on activities for children ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver from 9 to 10 a.m., weather permitting; sponsored by the Santa Fe Botanical Garden and the Railyard Park Conservancy. Meet at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden on Museum Hill, 725 Camino Lejo; $5 suggested donation, free to members and children under 12.
ALL-AGES CHESS: The Vista Grande Public Library presents a chess program from 3 to 5 p.m. Players under 12 must have parental permission.
WINTER READING APPRECIATION PROGRAM: The Santa Fe Public Library is sponsoring a Winter Reading Appreciation Program for kids ages 6 months to 12 years old. Read or be read to over the winter school break for fun and prizes. Pick up a log at the one of the three branch libraries and turn it in each week to receive a prize. The Winter Reading Appreciation Program, sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Fe Public Library, runs through Jan. 5.
CHRISTMAS AT THE PALACE: Now in its 37th year, Santa Fe’s beloved Christmas at the Palace brings communities together for an evening of hot cider, cookies, live local music, a chance to operate an antique printing press, old-fashioned activities and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Palace of the Governors. The free family event will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
SCIENCE SATURDAYS: The Santa Fe Children’s Museum offers science fun for all ages from 1 to 3 p.m. with guest scientists and STEM instructors; by admission.
STARGAZER PLANETARIUM: The Santa Fe Children’s Museum presents an exploration of the cosmos through films and other programs in its portable planetarium; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by admission.
SANTA'S VILLAGE AT THE RAILYARD: The Rio Metro Regional Transit District is hosting the seventh annual Santa's Village at the Santa Fe Railyard. This free, family-friendly event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., features games, crafts, interactive displays, mini-train rides, pictures with Santa, live entertainment and more. Toyota of Santa Fe will offer giveaways and a display vehicle. Meow Wolf is returning with interactive fun for all ages. A sensory-friendly tent will be onsite for anyone that needs a break from the activities. There will be extra north and southbound New Mexico Rail Runner Express trains to accommodate guests.
Sunday, Dec. 15
STARGAZER PLANETARIUM: The Santa Fe Children’s Museum presents an exploration of the cosmos through films and other programs in its portable planetarium; from noon to 5 p.m.; by admission.
MEET CORNELIUS: The Santa Fe Children’s Museum invites families to visit with corn snake Cornelius from 3 to 4:30 p.m.; by admission.
