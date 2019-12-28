Sunday, Dec. 29
MEET CORNELIUS: The Santa Fe Children’s Museum, 1050 Old Pecos Trail, invites families to visit with corn snake Cornelius from 3 to 4:30 p.m., by admission: $7.50 for adults, $5 for children and free for infants and museum members.
STARGAZER PLANETARIUM: The Children’s Museum presents an exploration of the cosmos through films and other programs in its portable planetarium; from noon to 5 p.m. by admission.
GLOW AT THE GARDEN: GLOW — A Winter Lights Event at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden is from 5 to 8 p.m. weekends and select weekdays through Dec. 31. The installation features work by guest artists Robert Drummond and Victoria Rabinowe, with thousands of lights and lasers illuminating the garden. Tickets are $7 for members, $10 for nonmembers, and $8 for seniors and active military in advance at www.santafe botanicalgarden.org.
CHANUKAH ON ICE: The Genoveva Chavez Community Center, 3221 Rodeo Road, hosts an ice-skating event with a giant menorah lighting, games and refreshments at 1 p.m.; $3 skate rental.
Monday, Dec. 30
STORY TIME AT BEE HIVE: Stories and songs for all ages at 10:30 a.m. at Bee Hive, 328 Montezuma Ave.; no charge.
TODDLER TALES: The David Loughridge Learning Center at Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, presents reading sessions and music for families, followed by an open art studio; 10 a.m. to noon; no charge.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
NEW YEAR'S EVE ON THE PLAZA: Downtown festivities begin at 9 p.m., with local bands, hot chocolate and food trucks. Mayor Alan Webber and city officials start the countdown at 11:45 p.m.
GLOW KIDS NEW YEAR'S EVE: The Santa Fe Botanical Garden, 715 Camino Lejo on Museum Hill, invites the community to its outdoor light installations from 5 to 8 p.m., with a countdown to the flower-petal drop at 7 p.m.; $12, ages 12 and under no charge; tickets available online and at the gate, santafebotanicalgarden.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
WEE WEDNESDAYS AT THE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: Toddlers and parents are invited to a morning of discovery and play from 9 to 11 a.m., by admission.
Thursday, Jan. 2
FREE ADMISSION TO CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: The Santa Fe Children’s Museum offers free admission to children under 16 every Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
GARDEN SPROUTS: Stories and hands-on activities for children ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver from 10 to 11 a.m., weather permitting; sponsored by the Santa Fe Botanical Garden and the Railyard Park Conservancy. Meet at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden on Museum Hill, 725 Camino Lejo; $5 suggested donation; free to members and children under 12.
ALL-AGES CHESS: The Vista Grande Public Library presents a chess program from 3 to 5 p.m. All players under 12 must have parental permission.
Saturday, Jan. 4
SCIENCE SATURDAYS: The Santa Fe Children’s Museum offers science fun for all ages from 1 to 3 p.m. with guest scientists and STEM instructors, by admission.
TRAINS ARE RUNNING: Hear the stories, be the conductor of an electric train and travel where your imagination will take you in the Children’s Museum's Train Room. The trains are running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., by admission.
Sunday, Jan. 5
STARGAZER PLANETARIUM: The Children’s Museum presents an exploration of the cosmos through films and other programs in its portable planetarium; from noon to 5 p.m. by admission.
MEET CORNELIUS: The Children’s Museum invites families to visit with corn snake Cornelius from 3 to 4:30 p.m., by admission.
