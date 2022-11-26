staff mug shot

Respect has come up in several of the workshops that I have been leading recently.

Many folks shared that feeling disrespected had been a big trigger for them leading to power struggles and conflicts. What does respect mean to you? Is it the tone of voice someone uses when speaking to you? Does it mean cooperation when you make a request of your child or someone at work? Is being respected a trigger for you in your relationship with your child?

Respect has been defined as “due regard for the feelings, wishes, rights or traditions of others.” Many concepts come up around respect, including trust, boundaries, acceptance, being heard, disagreeing while honoring the other person and feeling safe.

