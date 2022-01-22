A survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses has found 91 percent of business owners trying to fill vacant positions have few or no qualified applicants for those jobs — a 48-year high.
Employers responding to the survey reported more than 22 percent of the nation’s available positions were unfilled.
Amid a severe working shortage in nearly every industry due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, employers could turn their recruiting efforts to skilled retired workers and people with disabilities.
Some retirees would return to the workforce if they were welcomed by employers and fellow workers.
Recruitment of retired workers would require new strategies, however, that are designed to fit the needs of older workers, many of whom have a disability.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than half of people with a disability are 65 or older. Women are somewhat more likely to have a disability than men, partly reflecting the greater life expectancy of women, according to the bureau.
Retirees might require exceptions to a company’s human resources and personnel policies, pay systems and even state laws that may prohibit a person from returning to work within a certain time frame.
But they still must have the skills, experience, education and other requirements of the position — with or without reasonable accommodations.
Here are some recruitment suggestions from Josh Bersin and Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, national recruitment experts who wrote in an article for the Harvard Business Review that skilled retired workers are a forgotten resource.
- Give older people titles and roles that let them contribute their expertise.
- Provide “returnships,” paid internships for workers who have stepped away from their careers.
- Offer flexible work schedules and other accommodations.
- Look at pay equity by job and level, not tenure.
- Bring age diversity back into your work teams.
- Give older workers managerial roles, supervisor roles and mentor roles.
- Coach and teach recruiters and employees not to discriminate by age.
- Teach younger leaders about reverse mentoring and how they can help older workers to fit back into the work culture.
Employers may also want to update personnel policies to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Supporting Older Americans Act of 2020. Under the ADA, employers who have 15 or more employees are usually required to provide reasonable accommodations.
The employee or job applicant must disclose they have a disability to their employer to request an accommodation, and an employer must review and discuss the request to determine what is reasonable.
Whether or not an accommodation is reasonable will vary according to the position the employee holds, the way their disability affects their ability to do their job and the environment they work in.
An employer may determine the requested accommodation creates an undue hardship because of its cost or because it would be disruptive for the business.
Reasonable accommodations must be approved by the employer and may include:
- Making modifications to increase accessibility in the workplace.
- Job restructuring or change in job tasks.
- A flexible work schedule.
- Acquiring new equipment.
- Providing qualified readers, an aide or interpreters.
- Modification and changes to the job application, testing procedures and training materials.
- Exceptions to the personnel policy to meet the needs of the individual worker.
Employers should have a written accommodation policy available to employees and job applicants.
According to the Society for Human Resource Management, the employer should regularly review and update the essential job duties of each position in the organization.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.