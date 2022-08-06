When your child entered first grade, went off to college or got married, were you ever advised as you processed your big feelings to “let it go”?

Did that feel satisfying?

“Letting go” is a conundrum for me. I just don’t get it. When we pass through a threshold, we step into something new. We become the parent of a first grader, a college student or a married person. Stepping through that threshold may be intense, complex and full of feeling. What do we do with all of that?

Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.

