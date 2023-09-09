This week, I address readers’ awkward encounters that often leave people dancing around the elephant in the room for fear of not knowing what to say or do. You might find these scenarios relatable, too.

Question: I recently attended a casual gathering over the long weekend where there was not much food I could eat. I’m a vegetarian and have shared that before. It’s a common talking point among our friends. It didn’t occur to me that the hosts would forget because they have hosted me in the past and offered plenty for all types of diets. I hate to sound like a broken record when I accept an invitation, but do I remind them?

Answer: Given I walk into a room and forget why I’m there, it’s not unusual to overlook the dietary needs of friends and family. As a pescatarian household, we never assume people will remember, but as hosts, I never forget to ask. However, not every host can be so detailed nor cater to those in the minority, which I’ve found our family is.

Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.

Recommended for you