This week, I address readers’ awkward encounters that often leave people dancing around the elephant in the room for fear of not knowing what to say or do. You might find these scenarios relatable, too.
Question: I recently attended a casual gathering over the long weekend where there was not much food I could eat. I’m a vegetarian and have shared that before. It’s a common talking point among our friends. It didn’t occur to me that the hosts would forget because they have hosted me in the past and offered plenty for all types of diets. I hate to sound like a broken record when I accept an invitation, but do I remind them?
Answer: Given I walk into a room and forget why I’m there, it’s not unusual to overlook the dietary needs of friends and family. As a pescatarian household, we never assume people will remember, but as hosts, I never forget to ask. However, not every host can be so detailed nor cater to those in the minority, which I’ve found our family is.
Going forward, always RSVP promptly and tell your hosts your dietary requirement and that you’d like to bring a dish to share. It’s as simple as saying, “As a diabetic/vegetarian/celiac eater, I’d love to make something to contribute to your meal.”
Prepare something that you know you can eat but is a large enough portion for everyone to enjoy. Be sure to ask your host what the headcount will be and, if possible, about the menu, so your dish will complement the whole meal.
Bring it ready to serve or requiring only quick reheating. If the invite is last minute and there’s no time to prepare, consider eating before arrival so you won’t starve and just enjoy some of the side dishes. Bon appétit!
Question: My mother-in-law is a lovely woman who raised three fine young men on her own, my husband being one of them. A challenge for us is that when she comes to visit from out of town, she refuses to see her ex, my husband’s father, who lives locally and with whom we enjoy a happy relationship. She has never remarried.
We have a young child, age 6, who does not understand why she can’t see her grandma and grandpa under the same roof during holidays and special occasions. Thirty years have gone by since their divorce, and I’m tired of tiptoeing around trying to accommodate my mother-in-law’s demands.
For Christmas, we had to visit with my father-in-law and his partner at a park while my mother-in-law took a nap. It felt sneaky and sad. Another time, my mother-in-law flew in a day after my daughter’s 5th birthday to avoid seeing her ex at the party. Can’t we all just get along?
Answer: In a word, no. Not yet, that is. You’ve inherited an emotional conundrum here. Start by looking at things from your mother-in-law’s perspective. It is no small feat to raise three boys on your own, and it requires some intense commitment to ensure they turn out to be fine young men. She sacrificed a lot to do that, and there is likely resentment toward her former partner who moved on and found love again.
Chronologically, everyone is older, but in the stages of life, she is still very raw. There’s a lot of fear and anger holding her back. But it is also a lot of weight for three generations to bear and at the expense of a child’s happiness and understanding.
Your daughter is getting older and will only ask more questions. You or your husband can use her inquisitive age as a conversation starter with your mother-in-law. With great empathy, tell her you acknowledge her sacrifices and pain, but that the dynamic is also hurting your family. Ask your in-laws individually how to move toward healing. Would a counselor be helpful to the family or for a private session? She needs to feel in control because of the previous imbalance of power.
I would not time any uncomfortable reunions around a significant event on the calendar. This won’t happen overnight, and it might not happen at all. Perhaps you are missing some key information that led to their parting. Consider traveling to your mother-in-law’s hometown or alternating holidays with the in-laws to minimize the stress of an encounter between the exes. And be prepared to read up or seek counsel on how to aid your daughter no matter the outcome.
Question: I simply cannot keep up with text and email correspondence with my friends who live out of town. Half the time I don’t respond, and then I feel like I’ve dropped the ball on the friendship. How do I keep the friendship but lose the insignificant short exchanges?
Answer: I can relate to this as I have many dear friends on the East Coast while I reside thousands of miles away. The quick text check-ins or short email exchanges keep me linked with friends, but it’s the lingering phone calls and annual visits that keep me truly connected.
When you can’t dive into a text thread, aim for acknowledgment even if a couple of days pass. Try, “I’m circling back to your text and can’t keep up right now. I would love to schedule a call.”
I find making an “appointment” for a call commands attention and shows intention. If you can squeeze in a dental cleaning and a board meeting, you can treat a phone call the same way. Hearing the sound and tone of one’s voice deepens connection and the impact can be felt for days. And what better way to plan your next face-to-face visit.
Reconnecting with friends in a meaningful way is just good for mental health. And while you’re on the phone, be candid and tell your friend that, while you see all their texts, you might not be able to reply to them all. Everyone has different relationships with tech, and the ebb and flow is unique to each person.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.