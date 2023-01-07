“Disability” is one of those words perceived in society as something bad.
Throughout history, if you had a physical or mental disability, you were considered morally flawed, weak or incompetent.
People with a disability sometimes feel it is somehow their fault and because of their condition they are a burden to others or disliked.
“Niño inocente enviado por Dios” is an old saying in Northern New Mexico: The innocent child is sent by God.
Parents felt that to protect their child with a disability from the evil world, they needed to keep them at home and not allow them to attend school, work or have sexual relationships.
Of course, children and adults with disabilities often face discrimination, bullying, neglect, abuse and violence.
But as we have witnessed with the COVID-19 pandemic, social isolation can be just as harmful as a physical injury — or having your heart broken in a bad relationship.
Advocates with disabilities have been working to change these negative perceptions and disagree with the idea they need to be protected.
But the fact is people perceive disability negatively, and even many of us who have disabilities can’t escape believing those negative connotations.
Kurt Hahn, the German educator who was instrumental in establishing wilderness-based education, now known as Outward Bound schools, used the mantra, “Your disability is your opportunity.”
He believed success over one’s weakness is often as great a source of satisfaction and just as triumphant as success for a skilled athlete.
As a young man, Kahn suffered a severe sunstroke while sailing and had to have an operation to remove the occipital bone at the rear of his skull.
He needed to avoid sunlight for the rest of his life, wearing sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats when he was outdoors.
He believed entering the “challenge zone” — in which someone takes a risk that takes them out of their comfort zone — will change their perception of their own limitations.
Hahn’s insight was that rather than reinforce a person’s zone of comfort, an educator, parent or the person should try to find to ventures beyond the comfort zone, into the challenge zone, with enough support to keep them out of danger or harm.
He believed that by learning to take more risks, we accomplish more than we initially thought we could.
Andrew Solomon in his book, The Noonday Demon, said he was greatly helped by his outdoor experiences with Outward Bound — but he said it was no substitute for the prescribed medications he needed for his severe depression.
The psychology professor and writer Daniel Gilbert said in his book, Stumbling on Happiness, “If you can’t find facts to support a positive view of yourself, the only way to change that is to challenge those facts.”
Negative thoughts about yourself are not easy to escape, especially if they are reinforced by your own experiences.
Research has found that if we learn to be more self-compassionate, we will have less anxiety, depression and fear of failure in the future.
But we need positive experiences to change our negative beliefs.
Gilbert says people will try to repeat those experiences that make them remember themselves with pleasure and pride and try to avoid experiences they remember with embarrassment and regret.
But if you can’t do something that you enjoyed because of a limitation, you must find another way to do it.
For example, if reading a good book gives you pleasure but you can’t see or concentrate on the page, you may need an adaption, such as an audio book or someone to read the book with you.
Disability may be your opportunity to challenge yourself to do the things you love to do.
Andy Winnegar has spent his career in rehabilitation and lives in Santa Fe with his wife Judy. He can be reached at a@winnegar.com.