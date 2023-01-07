“Disability” is one of those words perceived in society as something bad.

Throughout history, if you had a physical or mental disability, you were considered morally flawed, weak or incompetent.

People with a disability sometimes feel it is somehow their fault and because of their condition they are a burden to others or disliked.

Andy Winnegar has spent his career in rehabilitation and lives in Santa Fe with his wife Judy. He can be reached at a@winnegar.com.

