Summer jobs can help students with disabilities obtain needed work experience and provide a little extra spending money, too.
Research has found one of the most effective ways to increase future job success is to have a job while still in school.
Having a job in school can boost academic performance in the classroom, according to the research.
Most students with disabilities are not receiving Social Security benefits, but those who are do not necessarily have to worry about losing those benefits from working a summer job.
The Social Security Administration will disregard up to $1,900 of gross wages per month when figuring countable income for students who are under the age of 22. The administration limits this exclusion to $7,770 per calendar year
To use this incentive, you must attend K-12 school on a regular basis.
If you go to a college or university, you must attend at least eight hours of classes a week.
Students who are home-schooled and receive Social Security benefits are also eligible for this incentive.
Social Security Income benefits are designed to lend assistance to families with limited resources if they have a child who has a disability or a serious illness that lasts longer than 12 months.
Social Security is also a major source of income for children whose insured parents die, become disabled or retire.
According to the economic research, without Social Security benefits, more than twice as many children today would be living below the poverty level.
To find a summer job, start by asking family and friends if they can help; a survey by LinkedIn, an online job networking site, found 85 percent of new jobs are found this way.
High school counselors and teachers might suggest summer internships; there may be city, county and state government mentoring opportunities that have been sent their way.
Santa Fe restaurants, fast-food outlets, hotels, retail shops, coffee shops and even the movie theaters are opening back up and will need temporary summer workers.
There may also be job openings at car washes and with home window-washing companies.
Check online with the Department of Workforce solutions for job listings.
According to Indeed, the internet job matching service, wearing the right outfit for an interview shows you're prepared and highlights a level of maturity that's suitable for the position.
The right attire, a face mask and proper hygiene for the job can give the interviewer the perception that a person has thoughtfully prepared.
Students ages 14 to 15 will be required to provide a work permit to employers if selected for a position.
When a disability is obvious, provide the employer with information about any accommodation that is needed.
If a job accommodation is not needed, say so.
Also, if you have been vaccinated, volunteer this information to the employer. This may increase your chance to be hired.
Those who have received lifeguard certification should start contacting local pool managers now.
Students considering self-employment should consider yard work, lawn mowing, weed pulling, planting trees, and the cleanup of fire hazard debris.
Babysitting, tutoring summer school students or teaching kids how to swim, dance, use a skateboard, play a musical instrument or draw are always needed.
If you like animals, pet-walking, pet-watching, pet-washing, cleaning horse corrals and other related animal duties are also in demand.
Advertise your services with friends and family and on social media.
Students can also sell arts and crafts on eBay, Etsy or other online sites.
Santa Fe is known for its culture and art. The right pricing and postage and learning the rules of online selling are perquisites for success.
