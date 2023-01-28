Looking at my email inbox, I am gobsmacked that another kindergarten birthday party invitation has arrived. Checking my calendar, I count four parties so far, so this must be a duplicate or a reminder.
I comb the invite for the date and am proved wrong.
This is the fifth invitation from my daughter’s classmates in a month.
Not only are we fully booked for several weekends, somewhere in there is my own birthday followed by that of my son, who is turning 10!
Slightly frazzled at the coordination and gift selecting ahead, I am comforted by the fact that all these beautiful children are Aquarians, like me.
Children’s birthday parties can feel like a dime a dozen if you’re the parent of a guest, but as hosts we know how much work goes into personalizing them and attention must be paid.
So many factors go into planning, such as the season, hosting at home or off-site, and inviting the whole class, one gender or just a small group of nearest and dearest friends.
One conundrum that often comes up is whether to invite siblings because including them often doubles (or more) the headcount and budget.
I have found that each party we’ve attended over the years has created an experience for both parent and child. In the end, the children will have fun being together outside school because cake and games are the main ingredient, no matter the budget. And for parents, it’s an opportunity to get to know one another beyond the brief wave at school drop-off.
When organizing a party, it’s helpful to use the invitation to communicate all the important details. Here are some suggestions and sample text if they pertain to your gathering:
- Paper invites versus an online service: The latter helps keep track of RSVPs. The former may be mailed. If the entire class is invited, they may be handed out at school. It might be worth noting that when inviting only a select group of friends, the invitation states this is a small gathering. Remind your child to not speak about it at school — better yet, phone the parent directly with the invite.
- “The Ribera Family” versus “Paloma Ribera”: The former indicates siblings and parents are all welcome.
- “No gifts," “cards only” or “your presence is gift enough” are polite and direct requests.
- "Siblings welcome” makes it clear who is invited.
- "We are unable to accommodate siblings” is never questioned.
- “Masks advised” or “masks required” is common in this era and quite acceptable if the party is held indoors.
- Indicate if a meal will be served. Any party between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. should typically include a lunch offering. Parties from 3-5 p.m. only need cake and ice cream, although additional snacks are always welcome.
- Vegetarians and those with dietary restrictions should eat before or bring a sandwich as a backup plan I never ask the host about the food offerings because I know how frazzled they are and don’t want them to make any special accommodations. This is the opposite of a dinner party.
- RSVP by the given date. Hosts need to know how much food to prepare. This is especially helpful if swag bags are given to guests.
- Communicate if you need to cancel. With the amount of sickness going around, same-day cancellations are not uncommon. If swag bags are given, it’s a nice touch to get one to the absent child at a later date.
- Age and grade often dictate when a chaperone does not need to stay. Indicate if child guests may be dropped off.
When it comes to opening gifts at a party, I find it too time-consuming, taking away from the momentum. Children can get jealous, and some people, including parents, might feel embarrassed for not giving enough. Children are on sensory overload and too revved up to fully appreciate the experience. And then there is the inevitable chaos of gifts and gift tags flying in opposite directions, lost in the jumble of paper and trash.
If you choose to open presents during the party, this option is best suited for 10 or fewer guests. Make that decision in advance with a few of these plans in place:
- Assign someone to keep a record of gifts received and from whom during the party. Keep the gifts organized, with instructions and parts contained.
- Invite the gift-giver to sit in a chair next to the birthday boy or girl as the gift is opened to make it an even more personal experience. This is an opportunity for the birthday child to learn how to express gratitude publicly and makes even the simplest of gifts special.
- No matter when a child receives a gift, a thank-you note is a must from an early age. Even if you write on your child's behalf, the child can express what they love about the item and how they are using it. This early introduction gets them familiar with one of the most fundamental lessons of etiquette.
For givers and receivers alike, the ability to convey gratitude is an invaluable gift to one’s character and foundation.
Speaking of birthdays, today’s column marks 14 years in The New Mexican and numerous topics that I hope have brought thought and inspiration to your daily interactions. Thank you for your continued support and feedback. The whole experience, for me, has been the gift that keeps on giving.