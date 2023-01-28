Looking at my email inbox, I am gobsmacked that another kindergarten birthday party invitation has arrived. Checking my calendar, I count four parties so far, so this must be a duplicate or a reminder.

I comb the invite for the date and am proved wrong.

This is the fifth invitation from my daughter’s classmates in a month.

Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.

