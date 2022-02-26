A family member or colleague’s bothersome personal habits are awkward to raise. Avoid confrontation by working on your delivery and learning from these readers’ experiences.
Question: I have a co-worker problem that is delicate. The thing is, she is incredibly indelicate when it comes to ill-timed grooming, ragged clothing and poor dining skills.
We work for a boutique finance firm, and our clients are worth $100 million, easily. Although many of us are working remotely, we have resumed travel to attend board meetings and business lunches with clients. My co-worker has filed her nails and picked her teeth in front of them, reclines in her seat with her bare arms behind her head, armpits on full view, and wears stained or tattered clothing.
She is truly clueless about all this, and my male boss is afraid to address it for fear of it being interpreted as sexist. Our clients have certain expectations of us, and I can sense their doubt when they interact with her. What do you suggest?
— Reader, Boston
Answer: You surely have a diamond in the rough, for your colleague would not have been hired or promoted to such an important position without some serious talent and credentials.
But I sense that if she’s made it this far without regard to her self-presentation, it’s because no one has guided her as to what is expected, and the fault lies with leadership.
Most companies have a dress code, and the corporate world is pretty straightforward, yet your colleague hasn’t been influenced by her peers. This is not a gray area. Leadership and human resources need to update the company handbook and have staff review annually so that nothing falls through the cracks again.
They should also consider leading a company-wide training to avoid singling out your colleague, who has her head in the numbers cloud. They can call it rebranding, a work retreat or a team-building exercise.
If more personal direction is needed, then a one-on-one meeting is required. Filing nails and reclining in a chair is distracting and signals a lack of interest. She represents a zillion-dollar business and needs to make as positive an impression as her number-savvy guidance does.
Everyone wants to be told when they have spinach in their teeth, but it’s all in the delivery.
Conversations starting with a positive set the tone. An opener for your timid boss could be, “Your performance on the ABC account has been excellent. Have you been happy with it and the travel?” Let her response guide him. “The reason I ask is some clients have brought to my attention that you appear casual and possibly bored in the meetings. I’m concerned that some of your body language and behavior might be sending the wrong message.”
If the boss needs to hire a personal shopper and set up a dry-cleaning account, that might be the return on investment needed to keep your clients and kick-start the next phase of your colleague’s polished life.
Question: My elderly father is hard of hearing and wears hearing aids. But when he comes to visit, he rarely wears them and watches videos on his cellphone with the volume on high. What can I say to him without hurting his feelings or getting into an argument? He sometimes stays for two weeks. It’s driving my family crazy.
— Reader, Mississippi
Answer: Bless you for hosting your father for two-week visits. That timeline offers plenty of opportunities for personal habits to reveal themselves. I would start with a neutral opener. You could try: “Dad, I’ve noticed you’re not wearing your hearing aids very often. Are they uncomfortable or not working well?” This will guide you to your next question.
If he lives alone, he may be used to watching shows on a high volume and does not have to take an audience into consideration. He might not even realize how loud it is. It’s appropriate to tell him that it’s disturbing to the kids doing homework or the family watching a show together.
Given his hearing loss, turning the volume down is likely not an option, so you might suggest he wear the hearing aids in the common areas of your home or suggest shopping for headphones together. Over-the-ear models are comfortable, safer for the ear drums and feel less like his hearing aids.
If he persists, consider creating his own den-like setting in his room or another part of the house (or for yourself during his stay).
Try to plan activities that don’t require technology to break up the day. I’ve often set up a puzzle/game table or a project to work on together, such as a family tree. Good luck!
Question: The governor has lifted the mask mandate after almost two years, and some people are uncomfortable and others are like, “WOOHOO!” And that would be me. But I don’t want to make anyone uncomfortable. How do I know when to wear my mask now?
— Third grader, Santa Fe
Answer: The lifting of the mask mandate felt abrupt and worrying to me. But I appreciate that we are trying to transition to living with COVID-19.
The key is to have a sensitive awareness and accommodation of those who continue to wear masks. They have a say over people who enter their workplace, home or vehicle through signage or a friendly, “We’re still wearing masks here. May I offer you one?”
In public, we all have to accept that we’ll be faced with the masks and mask-nots. As a customer or a guest, I’ll be asking at the door: “Mask on or mask off?” to guide me and to show respect.
Personally, when outdoors and spaced apart, I keep my mask off but keep it handy in my pocket to put on when in close proximity to people or take cues from my friends. I’ll continue to wear mine in stores and concert venues. I’ve dodged the “COVID bullet” so far and have spent too much on eye makeup not to.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.