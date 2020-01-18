In his book All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten: Uncommon Thoughts on Common Things, Robert Fulghum presented his credo for living. It began with “share everything” and ended with “remember the Dick-and-Jane books and the first word you learned — the biggest word of all — LOOK.”
In between were words of wisdom, such as, “When you go out into the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands, and stick together”; “Say you are sorry when you hurt someone”; “clean up your own mess”; and “flush.”
Fulghum’s credo makes sense throughout a lifetime. As a child, watching out for traffic, holding hands, and sticking together is safe and understandable. As an adult, it can guide you to live compassionately.
Imagine if everyone in your family and your community looked out for one another and stuck together. You can extrapolate it further into governments and the world. Even “flush” can be expanded from a child learning to use the toilet to adults cleaning up our environment. That is the beauty of his credo.
In addition to any new year’s resolutions you might have made, I encourage you to create your own family credo. Set aside time to gather together. Each member of your family can share what matters the most to them or what has served as a guide. What words have been the most helpful to them? Write everything down, and then phrase each one in terms that your child understands. String them together into your family credo.
Will you include, “When feeling mad, it is best to breathe deeply and practice loving silence” or, “Get curious about mistakes while being kind to yourself and others?” How about, “Discover how we are just alike?” “When someone is sick or hurt, be present to them” is another idea, as well as “Listen more and talk less” and “Ask for assistance so that others can serve.”
You can revisit your credo every year, as Fulghum does, revising it to include what everyone learned over the last 12 months. Your credo can serve each member of your family when a big decision is to be made or your child feels unsure of what to do. Working on it together can be an amazing time, and your child will treasure your family credo as they grow up, carrying it into their adulthood. It is a wonderful family unifier.
Whole Hearted Parenting’s newest e-book, A Refreshing New Year, is about how to create change in your New Year in ways other than discouraging and self-sabotaging resolutions. It includes Fulghum’s complete credo.
Would you like a copy? Simply email me.
Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, coursesand workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.