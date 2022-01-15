In a variety of circumstances, the pandemic comes into play, affecting our interactions and responses. The following may offer solutions to your own COVID-19 conundrums.
Question: For a recent play date, I was firming up details with the parent host via text message when she wrote, “We are fully vaxxed and have no guns in the house.” I had not requested this information but felt greatly relieved to hear it. Should I be asking or offering these details when my kids go on play dates?
Answer: Welcome to the pandemic era. No topic is off-limits, it seems, and given how the virus is spread, careful thought must be made when going inside other people’s homes and inviting them into ours. Entering Year Three of COVID-19, burnout is rampant, and yet we are faced with a new variant wreaking havoc in our schools and communities.
I’m by no means an expert on these topics, but this is what I have practiced.
Sticking with your trusted pod, a cohort of a few families with whom you share the same beliefs and lifestyles related to COVID-19 safety, is one option if you need the social interaction for your sanity and support.
For the next sphere of friends, you should be prepared to ask or answer questions about vaccinations. Start by offering up your own status just as your fellow parent did for you. It’s a great icebreaker to an awkward topic. Share your concerns and ground rules, such as requesting the children only play outdoors and wear masks indoors to use the bathroom or wash hands.
Ask if there is a senior or immunocompromised person living in the home.
It’s not out of the question to request that hosts and guests do an at-home COVID-19 test (if you can find one) before visiting. The school of thought is that those doing the inviting offer to pay for the tests, be it play dates or dinner parties. Or consider going Dutch.
As for gun safety, you can use the icebreaker to broach the topic. Try: “We have no guns in our house/our guns are kept in a locked safe. Do you have any in your home? If so, how do you store them?” These are life and death concerns, so you should feel free to ask away and make your decisions accordingly.
But offering up your own status and beliefs first opens the door to communication during a time when knowledge is power.
Question: My family received so many wonderful gifts this holiday. It was a banner year for my young children, and I am truly appreciative of the kindness and generosity shown to them. While I made the effort to write down who gave what, I just can’t find the time or bandwidth to write thank-you notes this year. My kids are home, I’m working from home and my to-do list is longer than the Rio Grande. Can I just text everyone?
Answer: First, I applaud you for wanting to express your gratitude in light of all the distractions. Second, I can relate to your situation. The traditional seven-day turnaround for thank-you notes does not apply to the holidays, in my opinion. There is simply too much going on. Throw in a virus with a variant spreading like wildfire, and I think everyone is entitled to a pandemic pass — but to a degree. Here are some options to consider:
- Look at your list and narrow down the names of the gift givers. In my experience, the list of gifts far exceeds the number of givers, and you likely have fewer notes to write than you think.
- A thank-you note only requires four sentences, three about the gift and one unrelated. Hopefully this quells any anxiety about content.
- Comb the list for die-hard traditionalists or elders who would truly appreciate the mailed handwritten note. Still feel overwhelmed? Consider a telephone call (not voice mail). Which suits you best?
- Of the remainder, break down the rest into email, text or in-person thanks. For the electronic communications, include a photo of you or your child using the gift. Many smartphones offer the option of recording your voice to send in a text message. That’s another way to add inflection and personality.
- The key thing, no matter the method, is to reference the gift specifically and why it’s meaningful or useful.
Your sentiment will shine through on paper or on a screen as long as there is genuine gratitude.
Question: When do I take my mask off when dining out?
Answer: I recommend leaving the mask on until you’ve received your drink order. After that, I keep it handy on my lap or in a pocket to put on when interacting with the server or whenever I get up. I never place it on the table. Bon appetit!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.